'He has made my life hell, will kill me': Harshita Brella, Indian woman found dead in UK, had warned family

The body of 24-year-old Indian woman Harshita Brella was found in a car trunk in London. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, is the prime suspect. Harshita had told her family before her death that her husband would kill her.

Harshita Brella, the Indian woman found dead in UK, had allegedly informed her family that her husband would kill her days before her body was discovered in London. "She said I will not go back to him. He will kill me," Harshita's mother Sudesh Kumari told BBC.

24-year-old Harshita Brella from India was murdered in the UK. Her body was found in the trunk of a car in London on November 14. Before dying, she reportedly told her mother that her husband would kill her. Her 23-year-old husband, Pankaj Lamba, is the prime suspect in this murder.

Harshita was from Delhi. She married Pankaj in August 2023 and moved to London to live with him in April 2024. According to a BBC report, she was strangled to death a few days before her body was discovered.

Harshita told her mother her husband would kill her

In an interview with the BBC, Harshita's mother, Sudesh Kumari, said she spoke to her daughter a few weeks before her death. Harshita told her mother, "Pankaj has made my life hell. I will not go back to him. He will kill me."

Sudesh Kumari said, "My daughter was very innocent. She didn't fight with anyone. Pankaj is in India, but the Delhi police are not listening to us." However, Delhi police say UK authorities have not requested their intervention.

Harshita told her father her husband beat her brutally

Harshita's father, Satbir Brella, said, "I used to tell her that when I die, you will perform my last rites. I didn't know I would have to perform hers." Harshita's family said she had a miscarriage a few weeks before her death. Pankaj used to beat her. On August 29, Harshita called her father crying and told him how she was being tortured. Satbir Brella said, "Harshita said her husband beat me very brutally. He hit me on the street. My daughter was crying a lot."

Harshita filed a domestic abuse report with the police in August. Pankaj was arrested on September 3. He was later released on conditional bail.

