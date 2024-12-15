Bihar: 15-year-old girl hit by two bullets while watching fight from balcony in Ara

A 15-year-old girl, Alia Parween, was injured by two bullets while watching a clash between two groups from her balcony in Ara town. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
 

Bihar: 15-year-old girl hit by two bullets while watching fight from balcony in Ara
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Ara: A 15-year-old girl, Alia Parween, from the Bhaluhipur locality in Ara town, was injured by two bullets while observing a clash between two groups from her balcony on Friday night. Alia, daughter of Md Salaluddin, rushed to her balcony after hearing gunshots. As she tried to see what was happening, she was hit by two bullets—one through her chest and the other through her shoulder.

"Profuse bleeding has taken place due to gunshot injuries in her chest and shoulder. Her condition is very critical," said Dr Vikash Singh as quoted by TOI, who is treating Alia at a private hospital in Ara.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parichay Kumar and Ara Sadar SDPO, along with Town Police Station SHO Devraj Rai, visited the scene.

"As per our initial investigation, it is clear that the injured girl was not the actual target of the miscreants. She was accidentally shot while standing on the balcony of her house, observing the quarrel between two rival groups of anti-social elements from a nearby colony. The incident occurred around 9.30pm on Friday. Some of the accused have been identified and raids are on to arrest them," the ASP said as quoted by Times of India.

