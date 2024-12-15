Kerala teen falls off bicycle, suffers injuries after stray dogs chase him, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

A 16-year-old sustained serious injuries after falling off his bicycle while being chased by stray dogs in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old sustained serious injuries after falling off his bicycle while being chased by stray dogs in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Friends Road in the ward. The boy identified as Adnan was on his way to a shop when the stray dog chased him, causing the accident.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media which showed two stray dogs chasing the boy who was riding a bicycle. As the boy tries to escape, he loses his balance and falls off the bicycle, causing him serious injuries.

A man passing through the way notices the boy and tries to help him. Adnan was taken to Jubilee Mission Hospital for medical treatment. Residents have raised concerns over the area's increasing menace of stray dogs.

