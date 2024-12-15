Kerala teen falls off bicycle, suffers injuries after stray dogs chase him, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

A 16-year-old sustained serious injuries after falling off his bicycle while being chased by stray dogs in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday.

Kerala teen falls off bicycle, suffers injuries after stray dogs chase him, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

A 16-year-old sustained serious injuries after falling off his bicycle while being chased by stray dogs in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Friends Road in the ward. The boy identified as Adnan was on his way to a shop when the stray dog chased him, causing the accident.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media which showed two stray dogs chasing the boy who was riding a bicycle. As the boy tries to escape, he loses his balance and falls off the bicycle, causing him serious injuries. 

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Teens forced to remove Hijab by mob, slapped for talking & bringing gifts for "Hindu man" (WATCH)

A man passing through the way notices the boy and tries to help him. Adnan was taken to Jubilee Mission Hospital for medical treatment. Residents have raised concerns over the area's increasing menace of stray dogs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 21-year-old woman Ann Mary dies after palm tree uprooted by wild elephant falls on her in Ernakulam anr

Kerala: 21-year-old woman dies after palm tree uprooted by wild elephant falls on her in Ernakulam

Beyond Irresponsible: Drone Prathap's Sodium Stunt and the Threat to Public Safety AJR

Opinion | Beyond Irresponsible: Drone Prathap's Sodium Stunt and the Threat to Public Safety

AAP releases 38 candidates for Assembly Polls 2025; Arvind Kejriwal to contest from THIS seat AJR

AAP releases 38 candidates for Assembly Polls 2025; Arvind Kejriwal to contest from THIS seat

Pathanamthitta crash: FIR blames speeding car that killed four of a family as CCTV visuals reveal negligence watch anr

Pathanamthitta crash: FIR blames speeding car that killed four of a family as CCTV visuals reveal negligence

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Recent Stories

Earn Rs 5000 monthly with THIS top Post Office Savings plan AJR

Earn Rs 5,000 monthly with THIS top Post Office Savings plan

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay's private jet journey triggers fresh rumors and buzz; Read on NTI

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay's private jet journey triggers fresh rumors and buzz; Read on

Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Which is better for kids? NTI

Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Which is better for kids?

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content ATG

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content ATG

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon