A violent clash erupted between BJP and ISF-CPI(M) workers in Jibantala, South 24 Parganas, leaving several injured. The incident occurred during a protest march, with both sides accusing the other of initiating the attack. Police were deployed.

Tensions escalated in Jibantala on Saturday following a violent political face-off between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ISF-CPI(M). The clash left at least several people injured. The victims were rushed to the Kuchitalia Primary Health Centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to local sources, on Friday, BJP workers were accused of attacking ISF and CPI(M) workers. In protest against the incident, ISF and CPI(M) jointly took out a protest march on Saturday morning. It is alleged that BJP workers suddenly attacked the procession, leading to a clash between the two sides. Bricks were hurled, and scuffles broke out.

CPI(M) Alleges Attack During Silent March

Speaking to ANI, CPIM State Committee member Tushar Ghosh alleged that the attack took place during a silent protest march and accused the police of being silent spectators.

Speaking to ANI, Tushar Ghosh said, "So far, 16 CPIM and ISF workers have been injured in that attack. Some have been referred to Canning Hospital. We are protesting against this. The encouragement they receive with the support of the government to unjustly beat others and constantly create provocations must be stopped."

The tension reportedly began following the assault of an ISF worker. Ghosh further claimed: "Yesterday, an ISF worker named Ushaid Molla was severely beaten by several people led by a BJP leader named Oli Piyada... At the time [of the silent march], TMC workers suddenly launched an attack in the presence of the police."

Injured Worker's Account

The injured individuals, speaking to ANI, said, "Yesterday at 8 PM, they suddenly assaulted two of our boys, and I was also beaten last night. In protest, we organised a rally with approximately a thousand people, marching from Jibantala market to the police station. We were on our way back when we encountered a BJP rally near their party office in the market. The police allowed them to proceed, and the two rallies met head-on near the Power House main road. At that point, several BJP members entered our rally and began throwing stones. Three or four ISF workers were injured by bricks..."

BJP Claims Self-Defence

However, the BJP has claimed that its workers were attacked first and they retaliated in self-defence.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The area remains tense, and police have been deployed. (ANI)