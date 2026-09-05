The NHRC has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging custodial assault and torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh by Punjab Police. The commission has sought an Action Taken Report from the Punjab government and DGP within two weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh alleging custodial assault, torture and other human rights violations against anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh and his family members by Punjab Police personnel.

According to the complaint, Singh, a resident of Village Sheron in Sunam, Punjab, was protesting against the issue of drug abuse in the state during Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Lok Milni” programme by displaying a black flag as a mark of protest. He was later allegedly taken into police custody.

The matter was considered by an NHRC Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo, which directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sangrur, and District Magistrate (DM), Sangrur, to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a point-wise Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

Commission's Directives for Inquiry

The Commission has also directed authorities to ensure an immediate medico-legal examination of Mohanjit Singh, preserve complete and unedited Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from the concerned police premises, and submit an authenticated copy of the footage in a pen drive.

The NHRC further sought the First Information Report (FIR), custody records, details of all police personnel involved in the detention and interrogation, and a report on allegations related to the treatment of Mohanjit Singh’s family members.

The Commission directed that all medical records, CCTV footage, police documents, electronic data and other evidence related to the incident be immediately secured and preserved to ensure a proper inquiry.

Lawyers' Council Seeks High Court Intervention

Earlier in the day, the Chairman of the Council of Lawyers, Adv Vasu Ranjan, wrote to the Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, demanding immediate suo motu judicial cognisance over the alleged brutal custodial torture, electric shocks, and humiliation of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh of Village Sheron, Sunam (Sangrur District).

Vasu Ranjan warned that if no court action or independent probe is initiated within 48 hours, the Council of Lawyers will move the High Court directly by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

"If no action is taken within 48 hours, we will move the High Court through a PIL," he said.

(ANI)