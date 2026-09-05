Meta restored posts on Keralam CM VD Satheeshan’s official Facebook page after the CMO's 'strong intervention'. The CMO has now formally escalated the matter with Meta and the Union IT Ministry, seeking an explanation for the arbitrary takedown.

Meta Restores Posts After CMO Intervention

Following a "strong intervention" from the Chief Minister's Office, Meta has restored the posts removed from Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheeshan’s official Facebook page, CMO Keralam. In an X post, Satheeshan confirmed that the content is back online but expressed deep concern over the vulnerability of verified government communications on social media platforms. "Following strong intervention from the Keralam CMO, @Meta has restored the official posts arbitrarily removed from @CMOKeralam’s Facebook page. While the content is back online, the arbitrary takedown of verified government communications ranging from festival greetings to welfare notices remains a serious concern," he said.

Following strong intervention from the Keralam CMO, @Meta has restored the official posts arbitrarily removed from @CMOKeralam’s Facebook page. While the content is back online, the arbitrary takedown of verified government communications ranging from festival greetings to… — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 5, 2026 Satheesan underlined that Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Rattan U. Kelkar, IAS, has formally escalated the matter with Meta and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The CMO has sought a detailed explanation under the provisions of the IT Act, requesting clarity on whether the removal was triggered by automated systems or manual intervention.

"Secretary to CM Rattan U. Kelkar IAS has taken up the matter with @Meta and @GoI_MeitY, seeking a formal explanation under the IT Act, clarity on the automated or manual triggers behind the removal, and robust safeguards to protect official public communication handles," he said.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister’s Office wrote to Meta and the Union IT Ministry over the removal of posts from Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan’s official Facebook page. Two posts were removed: one announcing the Onam festival bonus for ASHA workers and another extending greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. The CMO has asked Meta to restore the posts and provide the reasons for their removal as required under the IT laws.

In a letter, Chief Minister’s Secretary Rattan U Khelkar, IAS, also urged the Union IT Ministry to intervene and ensure that such actions do not recur.

CM Attends Workshop at IIM Kozhikode

Earlier, VD Satheesan was seen taking a selfie with ministers at Arjuna Path on the IIM Kozhikode campus, in a lighthearted moment. He shared the "candid moment" on X, captioning it "Learning together, leading together."

The workshop, organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, began on Friday, with CM VD Satheesan inaugurating the programme by lighting the traditional lamp. All Cabinet ministers, along with the Chief Secretary and senior officials, participated in various sessions. The first day featured discussions on artificial intelligence and governance, healthcare and well-being, climate resilience, disaster management, population ageing and Kerala’s future economic opportunities. Faculty members of IIM Kozhikode, along with national and international experts, led the sessions.

In an X post, Satheesan said, "Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee took me on an inspiring tour of the sprawling 112.5-acre hilltop campus nestled in Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode. Beyond its scenic landscape, IIMK stands as a powerhouse of academic brilliance, research, and institutional leadership. Deliberations like these, bridging top-tier management insights with regional development, are instrumental in shaping a forward-looking, sustainable knowledge economy for Keralam."

On the second day, discussions focused primarily on strengthening Keralam’s economic and financial foundations, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, higher education and enhancing Keralam’s global brand. The workshop aims to draw on modern management thinking, academic research and international experiences to develop strategic ideas and actionable plans for Keralam’s long-term development. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)