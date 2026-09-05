BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has sought a White Paper on the Rs 5,500 crore spent on Bengaluru's road works. He questioned the poor state of roads despite the expenditure and also urged the government to expedite the Orange and Red Line Metro projects.

Demand for White Paper on Road Spending

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday sought a White Paper, an in-depth report, on the Rs 5,500 crore spent on Bengaluru's road works and pothole management. The BJP MP said that the Bangalore In-Charge Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, had called for a meeting of Bangalore's MPs and MLAs. "There were a few demands and requests I placed before him today on behalf of the people of Bengaluru, whom I represent," he told ANI.

"The first demand is that the Honourable Minister recently said that around Rs 8,000 crore will be spent on fixing the potholes in the city. Over the last three years, the state government, on various occasions, has said it has already spent Rs 5,500 crore to fix the city's potholes. My first question to him and my first demand to him was: if you have already spent Rs 5,500 crore to fix the city's potholes, the roads of the city must be shining and in the best of shape. Yet every single road, whether it is a major road or a minor road, is riddled with potholes. Where has this Rs 5,500 crore gone? Before you spend another Rs 8,000 crore, please give a white paper on where the earlier Rs 5,500 crore went," Surya told ANI.

Push for Metro Project Acceleration

The BJP MP alleged that there has been a delay in the Orange Line Metro despite the Union Government approving the project. "Let there be clarity. Second, the Orange Line Metro, which passes mainly through my constituency, has been delayed for almost two and a half years since the central government gave permission. I have requested him to start the work on the Orange Line Metro as quickly as possible. Third, I have requested that work also begin on the Red Line Metro, which connects the north of the city with the south of the city, along the same alignment where the government is trying to bring and impose this stupid tunnel road project..." (ANI)