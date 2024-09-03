Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations

    On September 2, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Chennai and Tamil Nadu, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning. This alert followed a bout of heavy rains that had already led to significant water-logging and traffic disruptions across the city.

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Chennai on Tuesday (September 3) morning experienced light rainfall in various parts of the city at around 4:34 am. This weather development comes with a forecast for more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, while the average temperature is projected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chennai currently stands at 'PM10 28,' which falls under the Satisfactory Category, according to the pollution board.

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH)

    On September 2, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Chennai and Tamil Nadu, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning. This alert followed a bout of heavy rains that had already led to significant water-logging and traffic disruptions across the city.

    In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Chennai Division of the Railways has announced the cancellation of several train services. Notably, the Ahmedabad-Dr MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan Express (Train No. 12655), which was scheduled to depart at 11:25 pm today, has been cancelled.

    Additionally, the Dr MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromandel Express (Train No. 12842), which was due to leave Chennai at 3:20 pm, will not operate. The Chennai Central-Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Express was also cancelled on September 2.

    Trinamool Congress student leader suspended following allegations tied to doctor's death investigation

    The cancellations and disruptions highlight the ongoing impact of the severe weather on transportation and daily life in Chennai. The IMD's warning underscores the need for residents to remain vigilant as the weather conditions evolve.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    IAFs combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI AJR

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH) AJR

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH)

    Kerala: Heavy rains may trigger another landslide in Wayanad, warns IISER Mohali researchers anr

    Kerala: Heavy rains may trigger another landslide in Wayanad, warns IISER Mohali researchers

    Kerala Shocker: Newborn suffocated to death in Alappuzha's Cherthala; Mother, friend arrested anr

    Kerala Shocker: Newborn suffocated to death in Alappuzha's Cherthala; Mother, friend arrested

    Recent Stories

    China accident: 11 dead after bus hits group of students in Shandong; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    China accident: 11 dead after bus hits group of students in Shandong; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said RBA

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details vkp

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH] NTI

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon