Trinamool Congress student leader suspended following allegations tied to doctor's death investigation

The decision to suspend Dey was made after a video surfaced showing a man in a red shirt at the crime scene. Some media outlets claimed that the man resembled Dey, although Kolkata Police said that the individual was one of their fingerprint experts, not Dey.

The Trinamool Congress students' wing has suspended a senior member of the organization following allegations that he was seen with police at the scene where the body of a woman doctor was discovered on August 9. Avik Dey, a post-graduate trainee at SSKM Hospital, has been suspended with immediate effect, according to a statement from Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Trinankur Bhattacharya.

The suspension comes in light of "certain allegations against him regarding the crime scene following the unfortunate incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital."

IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot ejects safely; WATCH aircraft engulfed in flames

The decision to suspend Dey was made after a video surfaced showing a man in a red shirt at the crime scene. Some media outlets claimed that the man resembled Dey, although Kolkata Police said that the individual was one of their fingerprint experts, not Dey. Despite these claims, the video has sparked debates and suspicions about potential evidence tampering.

Dey has denied being present at the hospital during the incident. Bhattacharya said that the TMCP would await the conclusion of the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe before making any further decisions regarding Dey's involvement.

Kolkata horror: Ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh arrested by CBI in corruption case

Latest Videos