PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH)

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships

    Before departing, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the visit, saying, "Today, I am embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights."

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 3) embarked on a significant two-day visit, starting with a historic trip to Brunei, marking the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation. This visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei. Following his time in Brunei, PM Modi will continue his tour with a visit to Singapore, where he will engage in high-level discussions aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

    Before departing, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the visit, saying, "Today, I am embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights."

    PM Modi's visit to Brunei is seen as a crucial step in strengthening bilateral ties, with discussions expected to cover a wide range of topics including defense, trade, investment, energy, space technology, health, and cultural exchanges. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the warm and friendly relationship between the two countries, noting that their engagements span multiple sectors. The visit is also significant for the Indian community in Brunei, which numbers around 14,000 and is actively involved in various professional sectors.

    Following his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore on September 4, where he will meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and other key leaders. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development, further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

    Both Brunei and Singapore play vital roles in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and PM Modi's visit is expected to enhance India's engagement with the broader ASEAN region.

