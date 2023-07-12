Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Water shortage in Bengaluru on July 13? BWSSB to undertake repair work at Kengeri Outer Road

    Bengaluru will experience water shortage in several areas on July 13 due to repair work by BWSSB. Residents are advised to store extra water. A Water Adalat is also scheduled to address water-related concerns. Contact helpline for complaints and issues.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Several areas of Bengaluru will experience a water shortage on July 13, from 8 am to 4 pm, as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) will undertake repair work at the Ambedkar College in Kengeri Outer Road. The Stage 4 Phase 1 pumps will be non-operational during this period.

    The Water Supply Board has urged residents to make necessary arrangements and store an additional amount of water to meet their requirements during the specified timeframe.

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies

    To inform the public about this development, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board have provided a press release notification.

    The stoppage of the Stage 4 Phase 1 pumps will lead to a reduction in water supply, necessitating the public to store extra water based on their needs.

    The following areas will be affected: 

    Kengeri, Vijayanagara, Govindaraj Nagara, Laggere, Kamakshipalya, Peenya, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli, Yelahanka, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagara, Basaveshwara Nagara, Nandini Layout, and the surrounding regions.

    Therefore, the Water Supply Board has advised the public to make alternative arrangements for their water supply, either by contacting the Board or storing extra water as per their usage and requirements, according to the press release.

    Bengaluru: BBMP installs QR on signboards; Scan and complain authorities

    Water Adalat Scheduled for Today

    The Water Adalat, addressing concerns related to water bills, water and sewage connection complaints, delays in transitioning from domestic to non-domestic use, and other related issues, will take place on July 13 from 9:30 am to 11 am. The public is requested to report their complaints and issues during this scheduled time by contacting the helpline number 1916 or via WhatsApp at 8762228888, as mentioned in the Board's release.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
