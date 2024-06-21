WATCH: Indian armed forces lead Yoga Day celebrations with zeal

This year’s theme "Yoga for Self and Society" highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

From the icy heights of Ladakh to the serene landscapes of Sikkim, Indian soldiers on Friday spearheaded the nationwide celebrations of the International Day of Yoga, displaying enthusiasm as they participated in yoga sessions with great zeal.

The Indian Army, members of the ITBP, and other military personnel took part in the International Yoga Day activities.

The ITBP personnel performed Yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in North Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, on the 10th International Yoga Day.

Army troops also performed Yoga in Eastern Ladakh on the occasion.

Indian Army personnel performed Yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier on International Yoga Day 2024.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, from where he led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) on Friday.

This is Modi’s first visit to the Valley after becoming prime minister for the third consecutive term. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, emphasises yoga’s vital role in fostering individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

