VP CP Radhakrishnan attended Geetanagar College's Golden Jubilee in Guwahati, inaugurating a new building. He praised the college for empowering women, lauded Assam's development, and led a 'No to Drugs' pledge for students.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College, formerly known as Kanya Mahavidyalaya, in Guwahati. He also inaugurated the college’s new academic building.

According to an official release from the Vice President's Secretariat, congratulating the institution on completing five decades of dedicated service to higher education, Radhakrishnan said that Geetanagar College has made a significant contribution to the educational and social development of Assam, particularly in empowering generations of young women through education, knowledge and confidence.

VP Highlights Assam's Heritage and Potential

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described Assam as a land of rich cultural heritage and traditions. He highlighted the State’s distinctive contribution to India’s cultural landscape through its languages, literature, music, dance, theatre and indigenous traditions. He also recalled the valour and patriotism of Lachit Barphukan, who remains an enduring source of inspiration for the nation.

The Vice-President highlighted the emphasis placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the growth and development of the North-East. He noted that Assam, with its rich natural resources, forests and globally renowned tea, has immense potential and is witnessing a remarkable phase of development.

Emphasis on Education and Youth Empowerment

Emphasising the transformative role of education, CP Radhakrishnan said that institutions of higher learning must not merely prepare students for careers but also nurture responsible citizens committed to democracy, constitutional values, social responsibility and nation-building, a release said.

Leads 'No to Drugs' Pledge

The Vice-President led the students and those present in taking a ‘No to Drugs’ pledge, urging young people to stay away from drugs and to encourage their friends to do the same. He emphasised that students must make responsible choices and safeguard their time, health and future.

He said that India’s young population is its greatest strength and that the opportunities emerging in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital technology, biotechnology, space research and entrepreneurship can enable the youth to play a leading role in building a developed India.

VP Appreciates Assam's Progress

The Vice-President appreciated the progress and transformation witnessed by Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He noted that Assam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing State economies in recent years, with its economy expanding significantly, a release further said.

He highlighted the major investments being made in healthcare, education, infrastructure, employment and disaster management, along with the development of tea-garden communities.

Also present on the occasion were Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu, Chief Secretary of Assam Ravi Kota, Commissioner & Secretary, Higher Education Department, Narayan Konwar, Principal of Geetanagar College Satyajit Kalita, and other dignitaries.

Earlier, the Vice-President was received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, by Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam; Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam; and other dignitaries.

Four-Day Visit to Northeast

The Vice-President is on a four-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9, 2026. During his visit to Assam, he will also attend the Convocation Ceremony of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, and programmes at Gauhati University, a release added. (ANI)