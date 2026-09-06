A brick well was unearthed at the Saharanpur Collectorate during clearance after an illegal mosque's demolition. Authorities have halted work, and the ASI will investigate the well's age and structure. The site is now secured for inspection.

A brick well was discovered during clearing operations at the Saharanpur Collectorate premises on Sunday, following the court-ordered demolition of an unauthorised mosque structure. Authorities have halted further clearance at the site pending a formal technical investigation into the age and structure of the well. The discovery was made a day after administrative officials executed the court’s directions to clear illegal encroachments within the Collectorate complex. As earth-moving equipment cleared the debris, workers uncovered a circular brick lining constructed in a traditional design.

SDM Sadar Subodh Kumar confirmed the development, noting that specialised technical teams and relevant heritage or structural agencies (Archaeological Survey of India) will assess the site. "This action was carried out by us in compliance with the court order. In the same sequence, a well has been discovered here. Subsequently, the concerned agencies will investigate and inform how large this well is. Only after the technical teams' investigation will all things become clear... This is a well made of bricks, and the structure is made from the same... At first glance, it appears to be a well," said SDM Sadar Subodh Kumar. Local administration officials have secured the immediate perimeter around the well to preserve the site for inspection. Further steps regarding the site will be determined once the investigating technical teams submit their findings on the construction materials and historical context of the structure.

Background on Mosque Demolition

The demolition of an illegal mosque located within the District Magistrate's office complex in Saharanpur began early on Saturday morning after the District Judge's court upheld an earlier order directing the removal of the structure, with heavy security deployed across the Collectorate premises. Administrative officials, including the SDM and City Magistrate, reached the site as bulldozers began the demolition operation. The Collectorate complex has been secured with a heavy police deployment, including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, while all gates to the premises have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Legal Proceedings and Court Verdict

The demolition follows the dismissal of an appeal filed by the Muslim side challenging the City Magistrate's order. On September 4, the District Judge's court, after hearing arguments and examining evidence presented by both sides, dismissed the appeal and upheld the earlier order.

The City Magistrate's court had, on July 17, declared the mosque illegal and ordered its demolition. The court also imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore on the occupants in connection with alleged illegal encroachment and misuse of government land.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of Bajrang Dal, who alleged that the mosque had been constructed illegally inside the DM office complex, a sensitive government premises housing confidential administrative operations. The complaint also alleged that the premises were being used for commercial activities in addition to religious purposes. It was claimed that a post office was operating from the site and that some rooms were rented to outsiders, with the mosque committee allegedly collecting monthly rent.

The administration had maintained that the alleged encroachment and use of the premises raised concerns regarding the security and confidentiality of government operations. Following the District Judge's decision, authorities initiated the demolition process on Saturday. Bulldozers were deployed at the site, and the structure was being removed under the supervision of administrative officials and security personnel.

The development comes amid similar administrative actions against alleged illegal religious structures in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.