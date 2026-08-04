A purported video of Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena allegedly threatening a man has gone viral, sparking criticism on social media. The Salt MLA is heard allegedly saying, “Teri charbi utaar dunga,” along with abusive remarks. Youth Congress has demanded action, calling the alleged conduct inappropriate for an elected representative.

A purported video of Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena has sparked a debate on social media after he was allegedly heard using abusive language and threatening a man. The video, which is being widely shared online, allegedly shows the BJP legislator from the Salt Assembly constituency in Almora speaking to a man in an aggressive manner. In the clip, Jeena is purportedly heard saying, "Zyada charbi chadh gayi hai teri, charbi utaarunga kisi din."

The authenticity and context of the video have not been independently established. However, the footage has triggered criticism from several social media users, with many questioning the alleged conduct of an elected representative.

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What The ,Viral Video, Allegedly Shows

In the purported recording, Mahesh Jeena appears to be speaking to a man during what seems to be a tense exchange. The MLA is allegedly heard making an insulting remark over uploading videos. He is then seen asking him to rather upload 'better things'. The statement has become the main focus of the discussion around the video.

The clip does not, on its own, establish what led to the exchange or what happened before or after the recorded conversation. There is also no independent confirmation available about the circumstances in which the video was recorded.

Despite this, the short clip has spread rapidly across social media, with users tagging BJP leaders and government officials while demanding that the matter be looked into.

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Youth Congress Demands Action

The controversy has also reached the political arena, with Uttarakhand Youth Congress targeting the BJP MLA over the alleged remarks.

Youth Congress state general secretary Sumit Lohani referred to the purported video during a press conference and accused Mahesh Jeena of speaking to a young man in an abusive and threatening manner, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Lohani said such behaviour, if the video is genuine, does not suit an elected representative. He also demanded action against the MLA.

The Youth Congress has called on the BJP leadership to take note of the matter and adopt a clear position on the alleged incident.

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The Youth Congress also used the controversy to question the Uttarakhand government's claims of following a policy of “zero tolerance”.

Lohani argued that if the video is genuine, the alleged behaviour raises questions about the conduct expected from representatives of the ruling party.

The opposition group said the issue should not be ignored simply because the person at the centre of the controversy is a sitting MLA.

Youth Congress has further appealed to the BJP leadership to consider appropriate action against Jeena and, if required, review his position.

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Social Media Users Tag PM Modi, CM Dhami

The video has prompted a range of reactions online, with many users directly tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP handles.

Several commenters questioned the alleged use of abusive language by the MLA and called for action.

One user urged the BJP leadership to “take strict action”, while another asked the authorities to look into the matter. Some comments sarcastically referred to the MLA as a “friend” of Modi while asking the Prime Minister to watch the video.

Some Users Questioned The Conduct Of An MLA

A number of reactions focused less on party politics and more on the language allegedly used in the video.

One commenter questioned whether becoming an MLA gave anyone permission to openly abuse people. Another said that elected representatives should be held accountable for their behaviour.

Some users described the alleged remarks as “abhadra bhasha” and said such language was inappropriate for a public representative.

There were also comments accusing the BJP of failing to take action, while others broadened the discussion to criticism of politicians across different political parties.

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Viral Debate Goes Beyond The Original Video

The reaction to the clip has also taken a political and social-media-driven turn.

Many commenters tagged prominent political figures rather than directly addressing the local authorities. One user questioned why people were tagging social-media personalities and political accounts instead of the government or police.

Others used the controversy to make wider comments about political accountability and the relationship between elected representatives and ordinary citizens.

The comments also included jokes, sarcasm and political attacks, showing how quickly the alleged remarks became part of a wider online debate.

However, social media reactions should not be treated as confirmation of the allegations made in connection with the video.

BJP Yet To Issue Official Response

As of now, there has been no official response from the BJP on the allegations surrounding the purported video. There has also been no clarification from Mahesh Jeena addressing the alleged remarks or explaining the circumstances behind the video.

The central issue therefore remains whether the recording is authentic and, if so, what exactly happened before and during the exchange.

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