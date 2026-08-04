An X user's post went viral after he shared an extensive and controversial checklist of qualities he desires in a future wife. The list, which included demands about appearance, lifestyle, and personal freedom, was widely criticised as unreasonable and sexist, sparking a heated online debate.

A post shared by an X user @Only_OneRR has gone viral after he shared an extensive checklist of qualities he wants in his future wife, triggering a heated debate on social media. The list was widely criticised, with many users characterising the expectations as unreasonable, domineering, and sexist. The standards ranged from physical attractiveness to lifestyle choices and personal constraints. The user stated in the widely shared post that he would only wed a woman who satisfied all of his requirements. A contentious internet discussion resulted from the list's demands on behaviour, looks, lifestyle, and personal preferences.

The post read:

“I will only marry a girl who is :

Virgin, Naturally beautiful (no makeup ever), 5’2 perfect height, 45 kg exact weight, Knows cooking of all cuisines, Non feminist, Doesn’t use social media, Has no male friends, Asks permission before going anywhere, Shares her live location 24×7, No past, Takes care of my parents like her own. Where would I find a girl like that? 😭"

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How Did Netizens React?

The post immediately became popular on the platform, garnering thousands of views and encouraging individuals to share their thoughts. Many people attacked the list, claiming that some of the requirements represented dominating conduct rather than realistic expectations in a relationship, while others defended the user's right to have personal preferences.

One user commented, “No girl wants a man as controlling, misogynistic and strict as you. Your expectations are extremely unrealistic and only push the narrative that women need to be perfect for men and submit to them, which they don’t. Sounds like you’re looking for a hostage instead of a girlfriend."

"If girls start asking just like him, then every human will be single for life," someone other wrote.

"You want to maid not wife 😭😭," said a third person.

Mocking the post, one user joked, “She lives in Jupiter go nd find her."