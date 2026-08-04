A heartwarming video of a family of around 10-11 elephants crossing a road in Rishikesh has melted hearts online. The gentle giants slowly crossed as motorists stopped to let them pass, with the calves staying safely among the adults. Viewers were charmed by the adorable sight, praising the elephants' calm behaviour.

A heartwarming video showing a large family of elephants crossing a road near 7 Mod in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media. The clip captures more than 10 elephants slowly making their way from one side of the forest to another while motorists wait patiently on both sides. The elephants can be seen moving together across the road, with the smaller calves appearing to stay close to the adults. The sight has left many people watching the video with a smile, while others said it was a reminder that the roads pass through spaces that are also home to wildlife.

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The video was shared with a message saying it was filmed at 7 Mod in Rishikesh. The post also referred to the recent controversy over tree felling in the area for road widening.

Uttarakhand's forest protection campaign

The government in Uttarakhand has paused tree felling following protests by local residents and environmentalists. The post described the decision as a small win and called for continued efforts to protect the forest.

The video has therefore drawn attention not only because of the unusual sight but also because of the wider debate over development and wildlife protection in the region.

Several viewers praised the people who had protested against the tree cutting. Others said the elephants crossing the road showed why their forest habitat needs to be protected.

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'They are protecting their babies'

The elephants' behaviour was another major talking point among viewers. Many noticed that the calves appeared to remain between larger elephants as the herd crossed the road.

One commenter pointed out that an adult elephant also appeared to pause after the others had crossed, prompting people to describe it as a protective moment. Several viewers joked that the elephants were saying "thank you" before allowing the waiting traffic to move again.

Others called the herd "gentle giants" and said humans should learn to share space with wildlife.

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Calls to protect Rishikesh's forests

The viral video has also sparked concerns about the possible impact of road expansion and tree cutting on wildlife movement. Some users warned that reducing forest cover could increase the chances of human-animal conflict.

While one section of viewers celebrated the elephants' safe crossing, others stressed that long-term protection of their habitat was more important.

For many watching the clip, the peaceful road crossing offered a simple message: wildlife needs safe space to move through the forests it calls home.

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