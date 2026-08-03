A woman’s emotional video of shaving her head while chanting 'Free Tibet' while paying tribute to Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen has gone viral. The act was part of a solidarity campaign following Rangzen's death after he set himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York. Viewers praised her courage, sacrifice and support for Tibetan cause.

A video of a woman, Jampa Lhatso, shaving her head while chanting slogans for a free Tibet has gone viral on social media, drawing emotional reactions from viewers. In the video, the woman is seen removing her hair as she chants slogans including “Free Tibet”, “Tibet is not a part of China” and “We want freedom”. She also pays tribute to Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, wiping away tears during the emotional act, which reportedly took place in association with Students for a Free Tibet in France.

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The video has been shared with messages calling for freedom for Tibet and opposition to Chinese rule.

Why did the woman shave her head?

The head-shaving was presented as an act of solidarity with Lobga Rangzen and other Tibetans who have sacrificed their lives for the Tibetan cause.

The woman said in a social media post that it had been one month since Rangzen died after setting himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Rangzen, also known as Lobsang Palden, was identified by Tibetan organisations as a Tibetan activist. He died on July 2 after suffering severe burns following the self-immolation. The incident took place outside the UN headquarters, where he was reportedly protesting over Tibet and calling for its independence.

The self-immolation happened one day after China's new Ethnic Unity Law came into effect. Human rights groups and Tibetan organisations have raised concerns about its impact on Tibetan identity, culture and rights, while Beijing maintains that Tibet is part of China.

Head-shaving used as a symbol of solidarity

According to the woman's post, the head-shaving ceremony was intended to honour Rangzen's sacrifice and show solidarity with the Tibetan community.

She said the Tibetan community in France would hold a peaceful memorial event involving remembrance, calls for justice and voluntary head-shaving.

The symbolism of giving up one's hair has also appeared in earlier Tibetan solidarity campaigns. In one such campaign in the US in 2008, Tibetan supporters shaved their heads to show solidarity with people who had sacrificed their lives for the Tibetan cause.

For the woman featured in the latest video, the act appears deeply personal. She is visibly emotional as her hair is shaved, and at one point she wipes tears from her face while continuing to chant.

‘Free Tibet’ slogans in ,viral video

The woman can be heard repeatedly raising slogans for Tibet.

Along with “Free Tibet”, she calls for freedom and says Tibet is not part of China. She also invokes Rangzen's name as she pays tribute to him.

The video has attracted attention because of the emotional way in which she expresses her support. Rather than simply holding a placard or sharing a message online, she takes part in a symbolic act that involves cutting off her hair.

Her post described the ceremony as a way of remembering Rangzen and calling for justice.

How people reacted to the video

The response online has largely been supportive and emotional. One user said watching the woman give up something as personal as her hair was deeply moving and praised her bravery.

Another commenter wrote that the Garo people stood with Tibet, while several others posted messages supporting the Free Tibet movement.

Comments included messages such as “Free Tibet”, hearts, folded-hands emojis and words of encouragement.

Some users called the woman brave and thanked her for showing solidarity. Others said they hoped Tibetans would one day achieve freedom.

One commenter described the act as a powerful sacrifice, while another wrote that the woman's emotions could be clearly felt through the video.

There were also comments calling for peace and justice rather than hatred.

Who was Lobga Rangzen?

Lobga Rangzen, also known as Lobsang Palden, was a Tibetan activist living in New York. According to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, he was born in eastern Tibet in 1974 and had been involved in activism for the Tibetan cause.

On July 2, he reportedly carried a Tibetan flag outside the UN headquarters and set himself on fire. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital but later died from his injuries. Amnesty International said the incident highlighted concerns about the human rights situation in Tibet and called for greater international scrutiny, The Tibet Post report added.

His death led to vigils and protests among Tibetan communities in different places.

A wider campaign of remembrance

The head-shaving video comes amid a wider campaign by Tibetan activists to remember Rangzen and draw attention to their demands. According to the material shared by organisers, Tibetans gathered outside the UN headquarters in New York for a head-shaving event and raised slogans including “Justice for Lobga Rangzen” and “Free Tibet”.

The campaign has sought to keep attention on Rangzen's death and the wider Tibetan political struggle.

For those taking part, the act of shaving their heads is being used as a visible sign of mourning, respect and solidarity.

The woman in the viral video has brought that message to a much wider online audience, with thousands of reactions and comments focusing on her emotional tribute and the meaning behind her decision to shave her head.