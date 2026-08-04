A Hyderabad man revealed how a Rapido driver went above and beyond to return his lost wallet while he was battling a 102-degree fever.

A Hyderabad man revealed how a Rapido driver went above and beyond to return his lost wallet while he was battling a 102-degree fever. Parv Sharma shared the heartwarming incident in a video on Instagram, praising Rapido driver Naresh for his patience, integrity and support during what he described as a highly stressful situation.

According to Sharma, he and his wife had booked a Rapido auto to KIMS Hospital in Kondapur because his high fever had left him too weak to drive. However, after meeting the doctor and collecting his medicines, he realised his wallet had gone missing.

Already struggling with fever, a severe headache and body pain, Sharma said panic quickly set in. He immediately contacted the Rapido driver and requested him to check the back seat of the auto.

Naresh informed him that he had found the wallet and kept it safely. Sharma recalled that the driver replied that he had found the wallet, kept it safely with him, and would return it in about an hour or an hour and a half.

Sharma revealed that the driver shared his live location on WhatsApp for nearly eight to nine hours, allowing him to track his journey and remain confident that the wallet was secure.

Despite Sharma calling him at least 10 times out of anxiety, Naresh reportedly remained calm throughout.

Sharma said the driver never disconnected a single call or showed any frustration. Instead, he patiently answered every call, updated him about his whereabouts and eventually returned the wallet with everything inside untouched.

Calling Naresh "a very honest man," Sharma urged Rapido to acknowledge his conduct by rewarding him with a bonus or another form of recognition.

The viral video was shared with the caption, "Thank you anna. Rapido he needs reward and recognition, please help him with what you can."

Rapido Responds

Responding to the post, Rapido wrote, “Thank you for sharing your experience with us. Parv, we're glad to know that the captain promptly responded to your call, reassured you, and safely returned your wallet. We truly appreciate captains who go the extra mile to support our customers. Your feedback means a lot to us, and we will ensure that this appreciation is shared with the concerned captain. Thank you for choosing Rapido. We look forward to serving you again.”