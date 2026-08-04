A driver was rescued after his car fell into a 25-foot-deep pit at a Mumbai parking facility. The incident occurred when he failed to make a turn at the site.

A driver was injured on Tuesday after his car plunged nearly 25 feet into a parking lift shaft in Mumbai. The incident occurred when the driver failed to make a turn and drove straight into an area where a lift was being constructed at the facility.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving alerts about the accident. The driver was rescued from the pit and transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment, though the extent of his injuries has not yet been confirmed.

According to reports, the driver was attempting to park his vehicle at the facility. He approached the parking area but missed the turn, continuing straight into the gap intended for lift installation. The area was reportedly guarded with a white wooden piece placed as a barrier, but the vehicle crashed through it and fell into the deep shaft.

White wooden barrier failed to prevent the vehicle from plunging into the pit

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a loud thud when the car hit the bottom of the pit. People rushed to the spot and alerted emergency services. Rescue teams arrived promptly and worked to extract the driver from the wreckage. He was pulled out and given immediate medical attention before being shifted to the hospital.

The parking facility, located in a busy area of Mumbai, had been undergoing construction work for the lift installation. The pit had been left open as part of the ongoing work, with wooden barriers placed around it as a safety measure. However, these precautions proved insufficient to prevent the accident.

A police official confirmed that the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident. No other injuries were reported. The car was severely damaged in the fall and had to be recovered using cranes and other equipment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. They are examining whether the barriers were adequate and whether there were any lapses in safety protocols at the site. Officials will also review whether proper warning signs were placed to alert drivers approaching the area.

The accident has also raised questions about the supervision of construction sites within parking facilities. Civic authorities are likely to conduct an inspection of the premises once the investigation is complete.

Police have registered a case of negligence and are probing whether any individuals or agencies are responsible for the lapse in safety. Statements of eyewitnesses and the driver's account will be recorded as part of the investigation.