Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Kanwar Yatra pilgrims by showering flower petals from a helicopter and washing their feet. He reviewed arrangements, stressing the govt's commitment to a safe, respectful pilgrimage for Shiva devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed Kanwariyas arriving in Haridwar for the annual Kanwar Yatra, showering flower petals on Shiva devotees from a helicopter and washing the feet of five pilgrims as a mark of respect.

CM Dhami also inaugurated the Chief Minister's Health Service Camp at the Alaknanda Hotel premises and reviewed the medical facilities and arrangements made for the pilgrims. He interacted with Kanwariyas from different states and served food to the devotees.

CM Dhami Highlights Government's Commitment

Addressing the gathering during the felicitation programme, Chief Minister Dhami said that the Uttarakhand Government is committed to ensuring that every Shiva devotee visiting Devbhoomi experiences a safe, convenient, and respectful pilgrimage.

He said that the Kanwar Yatra is not merely a religious event but a grand celebration of India's Sanatan traditions, social harmony, and spiritual consciousness. The state government, in coordination with all concerned departments, is continuously working to ensure the successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

The Chief Minister said that for the past five years, he has had the privilege of serving Shiva devotees during the Kanwar Yatra. He described Lord Shiva as the source of faith, strength, and devotion for millions of people. Despite challenging conditions, devotees undertake journeys of hundreds of kilometres while chanting "Bam Bam Bhole," reflecting their unwavering devotion. He added that the Kanwar Yatra also symbolises discipline, service, dedication, and social unity.

Chief Minister Dhami informed that more than one crore Kanwariyas have successfully collected holy Ganga water and continued towards their destinations this year.

Development of Sacred Sites

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented efforts are being made to preserve and develop India's cultural heritage and sacred sites. Projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Mahakal Lok, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham, and the Badrinath Master Plan are giving Indian culture a new global identity.

Referring to the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kedarnath Dham has been transformed into a grand and divine pilgrimage destination through extensive reconstruction. Facilities such as the Aastha Path, Saraswati Ghat, the statue of Adi Shankaracharya, and accommodation for pilgrimage priests have been developed. He further stated that proposed projects such as the Ganga Corridor in Haridwar and the Sharda Corridor will provide fresh momentum to the state's development and religious tourism.

Pilgrim Safety a Top Priority

The Chief Minister emphasised that the safety of pilgrims remains the government's highest priority. He said that CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, ambulance services, health camps, and emergency response systems have been deployed along the pilgrimage routes.

He also appealed to devotees to maintain discipline, uphold the sanctity of the pilgrimage, and respect religious traditions throughout the journey. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the police, district administration, health department, sanitation workers, environmental volunteers, NGOs, and all personnel engaged in service during the Kanwar Yatra. He said that the successful organisation of such a massive event is possible only through collective commitment and teamwork.

Frontline Workers Honoured

Chief Minister Dhami also honoured five police personnel and five sanitation workers (Paryavaran Mitras) for their outstanding contribution to the successful management of the Kanwar Yatra. He said that the recognition symbolises the state's gratitude to all the frontline workers who work day and night tirelessly to ensure security, cleanliness, healthcare, and other essential services for millions of devotees.

CM Highlights Binsar Mahadev Temple

Earlier in the day, Dhami highlighted the religious significance of visiting Binsar Mahadev Temple in Ranikhet during the holy month of Shravan.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "On the sacred occasion of the Shravan month, the worship of Lord Bholenath holds special significance. During this auspicious time, devotees arrive in large numbers at the Binsar Mahadev Temple, nestled in the lap of the dense cedar forests of Ranikhet (Almora), seeking faith, devotion, and spiritual peace. This region not only offers the pilgrims a divine experience but also a unique communion with nature. If you are travelling to Ranikhet during the Shravan month, be sure to visit this sacred abode of Lord Shiva for darshan and worship to attain the benefits of spiritual merit."

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. This year, the holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28. (ANI)