Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticized CM Revanth Reddy's claim of taking credit for FIRs against Meta India head, calling it 'misleading' and 'hypocritical'. Rao asserted the FIRs were filed based on BJP's complaints.

BJP Accuses CM Reddy of Falsely Taking Credit for FIRs

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his reported claim of taking credit for the registration of FIRs by the city Cyber Crime Police against Meta India head Arun Srinivas and several social media account operators for allegedly circulating morphed content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao, in a statement, termed CM Revanth Reddy's claim of taking credit for the issue as "misleading, hypocritical and exposing double standards", proving why the state is a banana republic under the Congress government. The Telangana BJP chief said the FIRs were not registered due to any initiative by the state government but followed complaints submitted by BJP members against alleged morphed, obscene and objectionable social media content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that based on the complaints filed by BJP members, the Cyber Crime Police registered two cases under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

DCP's Transfer Questioned Amidst Political Row

"If the Chief Minister is claiming credit for the FIRs, he must also explain why barely a day after the cases were registered, Hyderabad Cyber Crime DCP V Aravind Babu was relieved of his responsibilities and directed to report to the State Police Headquarters," Rao questioned.

Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy had no moral right to claim credit for the FIRs while simultaneously taking action against the police officer who was carrying out his duty. He claimed that the removal and frequent transfers of officials were affecting the morale and independence of the state administration.(ANI)