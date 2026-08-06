Amid NEET paper leak agitations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that the grievances of student protesters are genuine. He pushed back against branding them 'anti-national', calling for dialogue with the country's youth.

In the wake of youth-led agitations over NEET paper leak, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the grievances of the student protesters are genuine and pushed back against efforts to brand young protesters as 'anti-national', stating that the country's youth deserve dialogue, as they are the next generation.

'Grievances are genuine, not anti-national'

Addressing an event in Mumbai, Mohan Bhagwat said, "I'm saying, if Gen Z is protesting, they're not anti-national. They're our own people. They're our next generation. With this sense of belonging, along with dialogue, I said a sense of belonging is needed. A relationship is needed. That is our relationship. Its recognition is needed."

Bhagwat validated the grievances relayed by the protestors. "Whatever has happened, the grievance is genuine. There is a lot that needs to be done in Indian education; since it's not happening, it's being talked about."

Protest as a form of dialogue

He framed the protest itself as a legitimate democratic tool when other channels fail. "Protest is also a form of dialogue. We are sitting here and talking; if things are understood this way, it's fine. Otherwise, there will be a debate between us. If you are in some difficulty, or I am in some difficulty, and it is in your hands or my hands to resolve it, and it's not happening, then I will shout," he said.

Bhagwat contrasted today's youth with his own generation, saying the shift toward questioning authority is a different way of engaging with the world. "When we were at the age of Gen Z, the nature of our generation was such that we would accept what the elders said. We wouldn't question. Now Gen Z and Gen Alpha ask questions; they want logical answers," he said.

Democracy, Debate and System Correction

Pressed further on the point, Bhagwat said, "I feel this new generation, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, they are more honest than our existing generation," he said, adding that "an honest appeal for patriotism and service works in them."

Asked whether earlier dialogue could have prevented the situation from escalating, Bhagwat said, "When something that shouldn't happen does happen, then there must be a mistake somewhere; that's why it happens. Whose it is, what it is, that's a different matter. But there has been a deficiency. It will be fixed, it should be done, that's what I believe," he said.

"In democracy, this is the method. They call it 'debate' in English; we call it 'shastrarth' - there is no debate there, but there are two sides there: 'poorv' and 'uttar'. We look at all aspects, and everyone has their own perspective, so a new dimension comes to light in every subject. So, we get so many opinions and counter-opinions; they together form the total view of the truth. This should indeed happen. I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in a democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, and the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at," Bhagwat added.

RSS chief said Gen Z is raising its voice because they have some issues. "And that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction."

On use of force against protesters

Questioned about incidents of lathi charges and pellet gun use against young protesters during the demonstrations, Bhagwat declined to offer a definitive judgment, citing a lack of complete information. "We'll have to go into the reasons why and what happened, for which the information needed, I don't have," he said.