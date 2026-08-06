Around 45 new NDA Lok Sabha MPs, including recent joiners like Yusuf Pathan, will meet PM Modi for breakfast. This follows a similar meeting with BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, where the PM offered guidance on parliamentary conduct and social media use.

PM to Meet New NDA Lok Sabha MPs

Around 45 newly elected and first-time NDA Lok Sabha MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over breakfast tomorrow, August 7, at his residence around 9 AM. MPs who have recently joined the NDA from parties including TMC to NCPI and UBT to Shiv Sena will also be part of the meeting, BJP sources told ANI.

This comes after the PM met newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. Meanwhile, NCPI leader Yusuf Pathan, on being asked whether he will attend tomorrow's PM breakfast meeting, said, "Yes, I will go. Whatever is good for the nation, we will do. And I will meet our Hon'ble PM."

PM's Guidance to Rajya Sabha MPs

Earlier, on 5th August, newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha 37 MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence over breakfast. It was a cordial meeting. The PM guided them and also replied to all MPs' queries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. This also included MPs who had recently joined the BJP from other parties.

On Conduct and Public Image

According to sources, the PM told the MPs not to get caught up in the "web of Delhi" and said they should not remain confined only to Lutyens Delhi. According to sources, the PM told the MPs to be mindful of whom you meet in Delhi and with whom you sit. Be very careful about how you use the letterhead and how you conduct yourself.

The PM said that while technology has benefits, it also has drawbacks. Social media should be used with caution and in a dignified manner. The PM said, Do not carry the anxiety from inside the House to outside. Because sometimes there is such an atmosphere in the House that it causes anxiety, you should not carry it with you. There is also no need to speak angrily or shout in anger. You all know the party line, and you should calmly present your views on every issue. He further said, no one should say anything trashy on TV. Maintain full dignity at all times.

Advice on Parliamentary Life and Personal Habits

PM said engage actively in social media through Facebook, Instagram and X; interact with youth, inform government welfare work, encourage youth for sports activities. The PM advised the MPs to get to know MPs from both the ruling party and the opposition. You should know who your colleagues are in the House.

When one MP asked the PM how he manages to multitask, the PM replied, "I live in the present." The PM said, "Right now I am talking to all of you, so I am only here. I am not thinking about anything else at this moment." The PM advised, "Stay in the present and work for a better future for the country. He said I sleep only 3.5 hours but always do yoga, which helps me to work properly. You all should lead a healthy lifestyle and do yoga daily." PM said use MP letterhead for proper use for public welfare.

MPs Share Their Experience

Ashok Mittal, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, said, "After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi told ANI that about 35 of us MPs had the opportunity to meet him. We got the chance to seek his guidance on personal, social, and political matters. It was a very good meeting. I asked the PM how to connect with youth. The PM said, 'Listen to them carefully, understand them, and talk to them politely.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney told ANI that, "The Prime Minister hosted newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs and those who have recently joined the BJP for breakfast this morning...It was a wonderful experience...Drawing from his own public life and experience, he offered valuable guidance on how seriously we should take Parliament."

"He emphasised that Parliament must function smoothly...He further encouraged MPs to spend at least one or two hours each day in the Parliament Library...He also encouraged MPs to engage with the youth and actively implement the MP Sports Scheme in their respective constituencies," he said.

BJP MP Rahul Sinha told ANI, "It was a great meeting with PM Modi. We are fortunate that our PM listened to each one of us and gave important guidance.MPs who came from AAP and TMC recently and joined the BJP, and are presently Rajya Sabha MPs, also met PM Modi today.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said it was an excellent meeting with PM Modi; you learn with every leader. "PM told us our parliament is like a university across the country; leaders are here, we have learned from each other and always behave in a dignified manner," she said.

Tarun Chugh said PM Modi told us about how to behave in a dignified manner above party politics and that he guided us with his experiences.