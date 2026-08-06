A viral video shows a woman unknowingly speaking to ChatGPT after her children make her believe she is talking to one of their friends. She warmly asks, “How are you, son?” and responds to the AI’s Hindi reply. As her children laugh nearby, she says she cannot hear properly. Her innocence has left social media users amused and emotional.

A light-hearted video of a mother unknowingly talking to ChatGPT has gone viral on social media, leaving many viewers laughing while others called her 'the last innocent generation'. The woman appears to believe that she is speaking to a friend of her daughter. Unaware that the voice on the other side is an AI chatbot, she speaks to it as naturally as she would speak to a real person.

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The simple interaction has struck a chord with social media users, with many praising the woman’s innocence and sharing memories of their own parents who are still getting used to new technology.

Mother has no idea she is talking to AI

In the video, the woman is heard speaking to the AI in Hindi. After hearing the voice respond in a natural, conversational manner, she asks, “How are you, son?”

The AI replies in Hindi, saying that it is fine and asking how she is. The woman then innocently replies that she is fine too.

What makes the clip even funnier is what happens around her. Her children appear to be nearby and can be heard laughing as they watch the conversation unfold.

The mother, seemingly unaware of the prank, tells the person on the other side that she cannot properly hear because the children keep laughing.

Her completely natural reaction is what has made the video so relatable to viewers.

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A simple prank turns into a viral moment

The children appear to have used ChatGPT’s voice conversation feature to play the prank on their mother.

Rather than becoming suspicious immediately, the woman carries on with the conversation as though she is speaking to a young man she knows.

There is no sign that she realises the voice is being generated by an AI tool.

For many viewers, that was the funniest part of the clip. The conversation is not dramatic or complicated. It is simply a mother having a polite chat with someone she believes is a real person.

Her use of “son” while asking how he is also caught the attention of viewers, with several joking that she had already accepted the AI as a well-mannered young man.

One comment joked that the mother might even give her permission for the “boy” to visit the house, while another said the AI sounded very “sanskaari”.

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‘Last innocent generation’

The video quickly attracted comments from people who found the woman’s reaction adorable. One of the most repeated sentiments was that she represented the “last innocent generation”.

“Last innocent generation ❤️,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Innocent mumma,” while another said, “How innocent is she.” Several users connected the moment to the parents of people who grew up in the 1990s.

“Aisi mummy bus hum 90s ke baccho ke paas hai,” one person wrote, suggesting that this kind of innocent reaction is something many people associate with their mothers.

Another user said the video reminded them of their own mother and described the woman as “cute”. The comments were filled with heart emojis, laughter and affectionate messages.

While most people enjoyed the clip, not everyone was comfortable with the children laughing at their mother.

One viewer said it was sad to see children publicly making fun of parents simply because they are unfamiliar with new technology. The commenter added that people should not be made to feel small for not understanding every new technological development.

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Another viewer, however, offered a different perspective. They said that older parents not knowing about every new technology is normal and that the video should simply be seen as a harmless, funny moment rather than an attempt to make the woman feel inferior.

That difference in reactions became part of the wider discussion around the video.

Many people saw their own mothers in her

The strongest reaction to the clip was not really about ChatGPT. It was about the mother’s innocence.