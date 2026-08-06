JMM MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato urged the Jharkhand govt to negotiate with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants, warning of an 'untoward incident'. The plea comes as the health of hunger-striking student leader Devendra Nath Mahto rapidly deteriorates.

MLA's Urgent Plea Amid Hunger Strike

Amid an intensifying protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato on Thursday issued an urgent plea to the state government, warning that "something untoward will happen" unless authorities immediately initiate talks with the agitating students.

The crisis centres on student leader Devendra Nath Mahto and his colleague Mahendra ji, who are currently leading a high-stakes hunger strike in the capital city. According to MLA Mahato, the situation reached a critical juncture by the fifth day of the fast.

Highlighting the gravity of their physical condition, Mahato revealed that Devendra Nath Mahto had gone without both food and water for nearly two days before a pivotal intervention. "He (student leader Devendra Nath Mahto) is really unwell. This is the fifth day of his hunger strike and he has not eaten anything. He had also refused to have even water for 1.5-2 days. He spoke to Sonam Wangchuk over video call and after that, he decided to at least have water," Mahato stated.

While Devendra has resumed consuming water following encouragement--aided by a video call interaction with prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk--concerns for the other protesters remain severe. Mahato noted that his colleague, Mahendra ji, has continued to refuse water, prompting the MLA to personally intervene: "Mahendra ji is not having water, I will make him have it and appeal to him over it."

With the health of the fasting student leaders rapidly deteriorating, the JMM legislator directed a direct appeal toward the administration and Chief Minister's office to defuse the brewing crisis through immediate negotiation. "I would like to appeal to the State Govt and I have also told the CM to have dialogues at the earliest. The condition of Devendra Nath Mahto and his colleague Mahendra ji and others is deteriorating. Please have dialogues, otherwise, something untoward will happen."

The protests, centred around demands concerning Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, have drawn widespread political attention as pressure mounts on the state government to address the aspirants' grievances before the health emergency escalates further.

Sonam Wangchuk Intervenes

Earlier, on Wednesday, Wangchuk through video call had assured continued support for the students' protest in Jharkhand, following which he agreed to consume water and salt but would continue his indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk asked Devendra Mahato about his health, to which Mahato replied, "We have been on Satyagraha since July 25th; I sat on the indefinite hunger strike on August 2nd. I was extremely exhausted--it was a critical time... Papers have been leaking here for 26 years... Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital..." Wangchuk then appealed to Mahato to call off the strike, "Please take some water; this is tantamount to suicide... You need some time, but it could be 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision. "He also reaffirmed that he would continue his hunger strike until the government responded to their demands.

Government Responds to Allegations

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday said the government was probing the allegations within its administration and institutions and confirmed that 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. "The irregularities in the JPSC that have come to light in Jharkhand are quite shameful, but Chief Minister Hemant Soren and our coalition government are steadfastly conducting continuous investigations into these matters within our own administration and our own institutions," Tirkey said.

"So far, 19 people have been arrested. There will be many more such individuals who will come under scrutiny," she added.

Referring to Chief Minister Soren's statement on the probe, Tirkey said that even if the investigation reaches the Chief Minister's residence, officials should carry it out. "Yesterday, the Chief Minister also said that if this fire of investigation reaches even the Chief Minister's residence, the officials should conduct an investigation there as well," she said. (ANI)