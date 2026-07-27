A Gujarat Police inspector risked his life by climbing electric pole to rescue a disabled man stranded in fast-moving floodwater in Vapi. Police first tried swimmers and ropes, but the strong current blocked every attempt. After the power supply was switched off, Inspector B.N. Gohil climbed the poles as rescue teams sought helicopter assistance.

A Gujarat Police inspector risked his own life to rescue a man who had been trapped in fast-moving floodwater for hours, with a dramatic video of the operation now going viral on social media. The incident took place in Vapi, Gujarat, after heavy rain caused severe waterlogging in the area. The stranded man, identified as Maksudan Yadav, was left fighting for his life as the water rose around him. With the current too strong for rescuers to reach him by road or water, Police Inspector B.N. Gohil took an extraordinary risk, according to a report by Bhaskar.

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He climbed an electric pole and moved towards another pole in an attempt to reach the man.

The rescue operation continued for several hours before the stranded man was finally brought to safety with the help of a helicopter.

The video has since been widely shared online, with members of the public, ministers and political leaders praising the courage shown by the police officer and the wider rescue team.

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Man wakes up to find water all around him

The terrifying ordeal began during the early hours of the morning.

Yadav, who has been living in Gujarat for around six years, works as a security guard at the sump of Alok Company and lives on the company premises.

Speaking about the incident, he said he had finished his duty, eaten dinner and gone to sleep. Before going to bed, he had told another worker on duty to wake him if the water level began to rise.

But around 3am, Yadav suddenly woke up after feeling water touch his hand.

At first, he wondered if heavy rain had caused a nearby bucket to overflow. But when he looked outside, he realised that the situation was far more serious.

Water had spread across the area.

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The level continued to rise rapidly. Yadav picked up his mobile phone and tied it inside his T-shirt to keep it safe. Soon, the water reached his knees. As he tried to move through it, it rose further, eventually reaching his neck.

He knew he had to find something to hold on to.

He clung to an electric pole to stay alive

During the struggle, Yadav first grabbed what he thought was a rope, but it broke. He then tried to hold on to a nearby tree but realised that the force of the water was too strong for him to stay there for long.

He eventually reached an electric pole and held on to it.

By then, the water had risen to around his beard.

Yadav noticed the foundation of a nearby agricultural field beside the pole and tried to climb onto it. However, the water was moving so strongly that he could not sit safely and was forced to remain standing.

For hours, he remained trapped in the floodwater, holding on and waiting for help.

He later said that he kept faith that he would somehow survive the ordeal. He recalled chanting "Radhe Radhe" in his mind while waiting for someone to rescue him.

His phone was still with him, but he could not answer calls because both his hands were needed to hold the pole. As people continued calling, the battery eventually ran out and the phone switched off.

Police learn about the stranded man

According to Valsad DySP B.N. Dave, police teams were on patrol on the morning of the 23rd when they received information about a man trapped in the Kolak riverbed near Morai village.

The area is close to National Highway 48, which connects Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

By the time the police reached the location, they could see the seriousness of the situation. Yadav was surrounded by rushing water and was holding on to the electric pole to stay alive.

The immediate challenge was reaching him.

The water current was extremely strong, making it impossible for the police team to simply walk towards him.

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Even swimmers could not reach him

The police contacted local swimmers and asked them to help with the rescue.

The swimmers were sent into the water with ropes tied to them so that they could be pulled back if necessary.

But the current was so powerful that even the experienced swimmers could not reach Yadav.

They were eventually pulled back to safety.

The police then informed the Disaster Control authorities, the Superintendent of Police and the Collector. An SDRF team was also requested.

However, reaching Vapi was itself difficult. According to DySP Dave, the SDRF team had to travel through a hilly stretch where floodwater had also reached the highway. The team was also required for another rescue operation near Tukwada, delaying its arrival.

The police therefore continued trying to find another way to save Yadav.

Police try several ways to reach him

Personnel from Dungra Police Station, the GIDC police team led by PI Siddharthsinh and traffic police joined the rescue effort.

The officers wore life jackets and tied ropes around their waists as they tried to move through the water.

But the strong current once again stopped them from reaching the stranded man.

Every attempt was failing.

With time running out, the rescue team had to think of a completely different approach.

That was when the idea of using the electric poles came up.

The police realised that while the rushing water made it impossible to reach Yadav from the ground, the poles provided a possible route above the floodwater.

But there was one major danger.

The poles were part of an electricity network.

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Power supply switched off before daring rescue

Before attempting the plan, the police contacted the Gujarat Electricity Board and ensured that the power supply was switched off.

A local swimmer then climbed one pole and managed to reach another while carrying a rope.

But the swimmer became exhausted during the operation.

The next step was even more dangerous.

Inspector B.N. Gohil decided to climb the pole himself.

According to DySP Dave, Gohil confidently told him that he could do it. He then climbed the second pole and began preparing to move towards the third.

The rescue was now taking place several metres above the floodwater, with the officer relying on his strength and balance to move along the poles.

'There was fear, but I had to save him'

Speaking about the rescue, Gohil said there was very little time to save the stranded man.

After reaching the location, the team had first studied the situation and tried several possible methods. When none of them worked, they decided that climbing the poles was the only remaining option.

Gohil said he was aware of the danger throughout the operation.

On one side was the fear of climbing an electric pole. On the other was the need to reach the man with a rope and save his life.

He also worried about the possibility of the power supply being restored while he was on the pole.

But with the electricity supply shut off, he gathered courage and continued.

The police team remained below, encouraging both the officer and the stranded man from a distance.

Helicopter finally arrives

While Gohil was attempting to move across the poles, other rescue efforts were continuing.

The Coast Guard team was also present and tried to reach Yadav by boat. However, the strong water current made that attempt unsuccessful as well.

Finally, the police requested helicopter assistance from the Collector and the SP.

As the helicopter approached the area, there was fresh hope among those waiting on the ground.

Yadav had spent hours clinging to the pole, while Gohil had taken a major risk to create a possible route to him.

The helicopter rescue finally brought the ordeal to an end.

Yadav was safely rescued and brought out of the dangerous floodwater.

A rescue that lasted nearly nine hours

DySP Dave said the rescue operation had started at around 10.30am and continued until about 7pm.

The rescue team was relieved to see Yadav finally safe.

Dave said Yadav was disabled, making his situation even more difficult. The officers tried to keep his spirits up, but the heavy rain and strong winds made communication difficult.

Still, the sight of the people gathered on the shore gave Yadav hope that he would not be abandoned.

When Inspector Gohil finally came down from the pole, members of the rescue team hugged him.

For the police officers involved, the successful rescue was not just the end of a long operation. It was the moment they knew that all the risks and failed attempts had been worth it.

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Yadav thanks Gujarat Police

Yadav later recalled seeing police officers risk their lives to reach him.

He said some personnel even fell while attempting to climb the poles but continued trying to save him.

He expressed his gratitude to the Gujarat Police and all the officers and rescue teams who worked to bring him to safety.

The viral video has now brought widespread attention to the rescue operation and the courage of Inspector Gohil.

What began as a desperate fight for survival in the middle of rising floodwater ended with a coordinated rescue involving police personnel, local swimmers, disaster authorities, the Coast Guard and a helicopter.

At the centre of it all was a police inspector who chose to climb an electric pole when every other route had failed.

The images of Gohil making his way across the poles have now become a symbol of the risks taken by rescuers during floods and other emergencies.