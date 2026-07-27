A viral video reportedly filmed on an IndiGo flight to Goa shows two women arguing with a male passenger before the confrontation turns physical. Other passengers and a cabin crew member appear to step in and calm the situation. The person who filmed the incident later shared a second clip, but neither video reveals what sparked the heated argument

A video showing a heated fight between passengers on what is reportedly an IndiGo flight to Goa has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers more curious about what led to the confrontation. The video, shared with the caption “Just another day in Indigo - Landing scenes”, appears to have been recorded by a passenger as the flight was preparing to land. It shows a woman sitting behind a male passenger engaged in a heated argument with him.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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The exact reason for the argument remains unclear. Neither the video nor the accompanying post gives a confirmed explanation of what triggered the dispute.

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Verbal argument turns physical

The passengers can be heard arguing as the situation gradually becomes more heated. At one point, the woman appears to abuse the man sitting in the seat ahead of her.

The man then stands up and responds, with the verbal exchange quickly becoming more intense.

Another woman sitting beside the first passenger also gets involved. She stands up and appears to hit the man with her hand. The confrontation then turns into a physical fight involving the two women and the male passenger.

Several passengers can be seen trying to intervene and calm everyone down. A cabin crew member also appears to step in and separate the woman who allegedly hit the man.

Despite the intervention, the argument continues for some time, with the passengers still seen exchanging heated words.

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Second video raises more questions

The person who recorded the incident later shared another video, describing it as “Part 2 on demand!”

The caption said the person filming had no idea what had started the fight either. According to the post, the passenger was preparing for landing when they suddenly heard the words “D***A HAI TU”, after which the argument reportedly escalated.

The post invited viewers to share their guesses about what had caused the confrontation.

However, the second video also ends without providing any clear answer. There is no confirmed information about what the passengers were arguing over, and the reason behind the fight remains unknown.

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Internet waits for the missing part of the story

The lack of an explanation has become a major talking point among social media users. Many viewers appeared more interested in finding out what happened before the camera started recording than in the fight itself.

Several users asked for a Part 3, hoping it would show what happened after the plane landed and finally reveal the reason behind the dispute.

Others joked about the incident, comparing the scene to a crowded bus or train rather than an aircraft. Some described the cabin crew member as a “referee” while others joked that the passengers had received unexpected in-flight entertainment.

One comment said the people involved should be banned from flying, while another criticised the passengers for fighting inside an aircraft and putting others at risk.

Some viewers also questioned why so many passengers appeared to gather around the fight, joking that they were blocking the view. Others focused on the cabin crew member's difficult task of trying to restore order.

Debate over passenger behaviour

The viral clip has also sparked a wider discussion about how passengers behave while travelling.

One social media user said that, in their experience, such incidents were rarely seen in the past and questioned why people would choose to physically fight inside a flight.

Other comments blamed what they saw as a lack of manners and basic civic sense. Some users criticised the women involved, while others argued that no passenger should resort to physical violence regardless of how an argument begins.

A few comments also turned the incident into a debate about cheap air tickets and passenger behaviour, although there is no evidence that the cost of the flight had anything to do with the incident.

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No clear answer yet

While the videos have attracted widespread attention and a flood of humorous comments, the biggest question remains unanswered: What actually started the fight?

The original video does not show the beginning of the dispute, and the second clip also fails to provide a clear explanation.

As social media users continue to ask for another part of the video, the incident remains an unusual viral moment from a flight that was apparently nearing its landing. Until more information emerges from the passengers involved or the airline, the actual reason behind the confrontation remains unclear.