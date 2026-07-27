At the heart of the campaign is a demand to remove caste-based reservations.

Supporters of the movement believe that government jobs and college admissions should be decided on the basis of marks, talent and qualifications.

They argue that a person's caste should not determine their access to educational opportunities or employment.

The campaign also puts forward the idea of economic support for those who need it.

According to this argument, students from poor families should receive financial help regardless of their caste. Supporters say this would allow economically weaker young people to compete for education and employment without relying on caste-based quotas.

This is the central idea behind the campaign's message: replace caste-based reservation with a system that gives financial assistance to people based on economic need.

RHA on why to reconsider the current reservation system:

1. Merit is overlooked

In many cases, students with lower marks benefit from reservation, while students with higher marks may miss out on opportunities.

2. Unfairness towards the general category

Students from the general category may not always get equal opportunities, even when they come from economically weaker families.

3. Competition is affected

When students with lower marks receive opportunities because of reservation, it can affect the overall quality and level of competition.

4. Economically weaker people are overlooked

Many economically weaker students from the general category are also deprived of opportunities, even though they may not receive any special support.

5. The system needs regular review

The reservation system should be reviewed and reconsidered from time to time, based on changing circumstances and needs.

6. It can encourage caste-based divisions

Caste-based reservation politics can contribute to divisions in society. The campaign calls for ending such politics and building a stronger nation.

Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA) demands:

✓ Equal opportunities for everyone.

✓ Selection should be based on merit.

✓ Economically weaker sections should receive financial support.

✓ Reservation policies should be reviewed fairly from time to time.

✓ Caste-based politics should end; the nation should come first.

Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA) claims they want to uplift and they believe that equal opportunity equals to strong India.

However, supporters of reservation argue that the system was created not simply to address poverty but also to tackle centuries of social discrimination, exclusion and unequal access to education and employment.

They say that economic hardship and social discrimination are not the same thing.

This is why the reservation debate cannot be reduced to a simple argument about who is rich or poor. It involves questions about social equality, representation, historical disadvantage and access to opportunities.