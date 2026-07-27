A viral video allegedly from Delhi shows a man performing a dangerous stunt on a moving scooter by swinging his legs outside. The clip has triggered criticism online, with many demanding strict police action

A video circulating widely on social media has drawn attention for showing a man performing a dangerous stunt while riding a white scooter on a Delhi road at night. In the clip, the rider is seen lying sideways on the scooter with both legs stretched out and swinging them while the vehicle remains in motion.

The rider appears to be balancing himself with one hand on the handlebar, putting both himself and other commuters at serious risk. The stunt has been widely criticised by social media users, who called it reckless and irresponsible.

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Social Media Users Tag Delhi Police

The video gained further traction after advocate Deepak Babu shared it on X (formerly Twitter), claiming the stunt was performed on a white scooter bearing registration number DL8S DM 9385. In his post, he tagged the Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police, questioning why such dangerous behaviour had gone unnoticed despite being captured on camera.

Many users echoed similar concerns in the comments section, urging authorities to identify the rider and take appropriate legal action to discourage such acts on public roads.

Road Safety Remains a Major Concern

Although the authenticity of the video's location and details has not been independently verified, the incident has reignited discussions about reckless driving and viral stunt culture. Traffic experts regularly warn that such behaviour can lead to serious accidents, not only endangering the rider but also other road users.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding any action against the individual seen in the viral video.