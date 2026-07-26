Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani was born in Bengaluru on June 2, 1955. He studied electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

After completing his education, he began his professional career at Patni Computer Systems in Mumbai in 1978.

His career took a major turn in 1981 when he joined N.R. Narayana Murthy and five other colleagues to set up Infosys. The company went on to become one of India's biggest technology services firms.

The Infosys years

Nilekani held several senior positions at Infosys before becoming its chief executive officer in 2002.

During his five-year term as CEO, the company's revenue grew significantly, helping strengthen its position as a major global IT services company.

He later became co-chairman of Infosys before leaving the company in 2009 to take up a public service role.

Nilekani returned to Infosys in 2017 as non-executive chairman after a period of leadership turmoil at the company. He continues to serve as chairman of its board.