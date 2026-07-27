The Delhi High Court directed the Bar Council and Delhi Police to probe two lawyers for allegedly misusing court process to extort money from owners of unauthorised constructions after shocking facts of forged signatures on petitions came to light.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Bar Council of Delhi to conduct an inquiry against two lawyers and ordered the Delhi Police to investigate, including registration of an FIR if required, after observing prima facie material suggesting that the judicial process may have been misused to allegedly extort money from owners of properties with unauthorised constructions.

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the Bar Council of Delhi to inquire into the conduct of the two lawyers. The Court also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) to conduct an investigation in accordance with law and initiate appropriate proceedings, including lodging of an FIR wherever necessary. It further directed that if the investigation reveals the involvement of any other persons, action should also be taken against them.

Probe Ordered into Forged Signatures

The Court also directed the Bar Council to examine the claim of the signatory to an earlier public interest litigation (PIL), who told the Court that his signatures on two contempt petitions and related affidavits had been forged and that he had never filed those proceedings.

The contempt petitions were filed alleging non-compliance with earlier directions issued to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take action against unauthorised constructions at various properties in Panchsheel Vihar, Shekh Sarai and Khidki Village in South Delhi.

'Shocking Facts' Reveal Nexus for Extortion

During the hearing, the Court said "very shocking facts" had come to light. Referring to a compliance report filed by the Station House Officer of Malviya Nagar Police Station and the submissions made before it, the Court observed that the material prima facie disclosed a nexus among certain persons who allegedly misused the court process by obtaining demolition-related orders and then approaching property owners to extort money.

The signatory to the earlier PIL submitted before the Court that he had only signed the original petition and was unaware of the subsequent proceedings. He also alleged that his signatures on later contempt petitions and additional affidavits had been forged.

Observing that the allegations disclosed a serious case of abuse of the judicial process, the High Court said the court's process appeared to have been used to exert pressure on owners of properties with unauthorised constructions for illegal monetary gains. With these directions, the Court disposed of all three contempt petitions. (ANI)