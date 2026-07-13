A viral video showing a Delhi DTC bus driver warning passengers about suspected pickpockets has won widespread praise online. The driver alerted commuters, prompting the suspected pickpockets to get off before arguing with him. While many hailed his courage, others felt the bus should have been taken to a police station.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver has become the centre of attention after a video showed him warning passengers about suspected pickpockets travelling on his bus. The clip, which is widely being shared on social media, has been praised by many users for the driver's alertness and courage.

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The video begins with the driver telling passengers that two or three suspected pickpockets have boarded the bus. He also speaks to a few people standing near his seat and asks everyone to stay careful with their wallets, cash and other belongings. Using the bus communication device, he makes a public announcement asking passengers to remain alert. Shortly afterwards, the suspected men are seen getting off the bus.

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Heated exchange caught on camera

After stepping off the bus, the men argue with the driver from outside. In the viral clip, they tell him to mind his own business. The driver responds by saying they should stop stealing from people instead of questioning him.

The argument lasts only a few moments before the men walk away. The video ends without any physical fight, and it is not clear whether the suspects were later identified or detained. The claims made in the viral video have not been independently verified.

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Social media divided over next step

The video has received thousands of reactions, with most users praising the driver for trying to protect passengers. Many called him brave and said more public transport staff should act in a similar way to prevent theft.

Some users also felt passengers should have supported the driver during the argument instead of remaining silent. Others suggested the driver should have driven the bus directly to a nearby police station so that the suspected pickpockets could have been questioned.

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Nevertheless, the incident sparked discussion about pickpocketing on public transport in Delhi and the need for commuters to remain alert while travelling.