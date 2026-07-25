The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accuses Delhi Police of a 'siege' at Jantar Mantar, alleging unlawful detention of citizens and blocking of essential supplies for their protest against exam paper leaks. The party demands an end to the 'intimidation'.

CJP Accuses Delhi Police of 'Laying Siege' to Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has demanded that the Delhi Police immediately stop detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar, alleging that an atmosphere of "fear and siege" has been created around the protest site.

In a post shared on X, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das shared the party's statement and said, "IMPORTANT STATEMENT The Cockroach Janta Party demands that the @DelhiPolice immediately cease and desist from unlawfully detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar and refrain from creating an atmosphere of fear and siege around Jantar Mantar." 🚨IMPORTANT STATEMENT🚨 The Cockroach Janta Party demands that the @DelhiPolice immediately cease and desist from unlawfully detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar and refrain from creating an atmosphere of fear and siege around Jantar Mantar.… pic.twitter.com/sZ9BobU7jp — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 25, 2026 In its statement titled "Stop laying siege at Jantar Mantar", the CJP accused the Delhi Police of taking "increasingly authoritarian actions" in and around the protest site.

"For over a month now, thousands of students, parents, teachers and ordinary citizens have been sitting peacefully at Jantar Mantar to demand government accountability for examination paper leaks, recruitment failures and the tragic loss of young lives to student suicides," the party said.

The CJP alleged that citizens were being detained while attempting to reach the protest site and claimed that volunteers carrying food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies were being stopped from reaching protesters. "Instead of facilitating a peaceful democratic protest, the Delhi Police appears to have chosen the path of intimidation," the party said, adding, "This is nothing short of laying siege to Jantar Mantar."

CJP's Demands to Delhi Police

The party asserted that Jantar Mantar was "India's designated space for democratic dissent" and said protesters were "citizens of India peacefully exercising rights guaranteed to them under the Constitution."

The CJP called upon the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to direct officers to stop the alleged detention and intimidation of citizens, allow food, water, medicines and other essential supplies to reach protesters, and ensure access to volunteers, family members, lawyers, journalists and medical personnel.

The party also urged the Delhi Police to "respect both the letter and spirit of the Constitution" and uphold citizens' fundamental right to peacefully assemble and express dissent. "Governments may disagree with protests. But no authority has the constitutional right to starve, isolate or lay siege to peaceful citizens," the CJP said.

"The Cockroach Janta Party urges the Delhi Police to immediately withdraw these unlawful restrictions and ensure that Jantar Mantar remains what it has always symbolised--a place where the people of India can peacefully hold power accountable. The Constitution belongs to the people. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people. The police exist to protect both--not to lay siege to either," the statement added.

Agitation to Continue for Minister's Resignation

Earlier in the day, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka had also alleged that Delhi Police were preventing people from sending food and assisting demonstrators at the party's protest site at Jantar Mantar. "Dear Delhi Police, do whatever you want. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan's resignation. He is going," Ranka said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the CJP has said its agitation will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. After a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Friday, CJP representatives claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for Pradhan's resignation.

The development comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)