Teacher recruitment aspirants protested near BSP chief Mayawati's home in Lucknow, seeking her intervention in the 69,000 teacher recruitment case. Protesters said they have been fighting for justice for seven years and have lost hope in other leaders.

Protesters Pin Hopes on Mayawati After Disappointment One of the protesters alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the state and central governments, they had not received any relief and expressed hope that Mayawati would intervene. "We are tired of repeatedly going to the doors of Yogi and Modi. Now our Behenji (Mayawati)will get us justice. We have come here with great faith and hope. We have not received justice yet," the protester said."So far, we bowed before the Yogi government, were beaten with sticks, and dragged on the roads, but we haven't received any justice yet," he added.Amit Maurya, who identified himself as a candidate in the 69,000 teacher "recruitment reservation" scam, appealed to the BSP chief to raise her voice in support of the aspirants. "Today, we have come to Mayawati Ji to ask for justice. It has been seven years that we have been wandering from pillar to post. We have gone from the Supreme Court to organising protests. Until now, the government is not ready to do us justice," Maurya alleged.Another protester alleged that aspirants were being rounded up and taken away in buses while attempting to meet Mayawati but expressed confidence that she would take up their cause. "We came to request a meeting with Behenji, but we are being rounded up into buses and taken away. I have full hope that Behenji will raise our voice. We will come back," the protester alleged. Aspirants Demand Appointment Against Vacant Posts Another aspirant demanded appointment against 4,946 posts and sought a revision of the merit list. "We just want to tell Behenji that justice should be delivered to us. For our 4,946 seats, the merit list should be lowered, and we should be given appointments," the protester said.The protesters expressed confidence that Mayawati would raise their demands and seek justice for the affected candidates.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Teacher recruitment aspirants staged a protest near the residence of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday, seeking her intervention in the 69,000 teacher recruitment reservation case. The protesters appealed to Mayawati to raise their concerns, alleging that they had not received justice despite pursuing the matter for the past seven years.One of the protesters alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the state and central governments, they had not received any relief and expressed hope that Mayawati would intervene. "We are tired of repeatedly going to the doors of Yogi and Modi. Now our Behenji (Mayawati)will get us justice. We have come here with great faith and hope. We have not received justice yet," the protester said."So far, we bowed before the Yogi government, were beaten with sticks, and dragged on the roads, but we haven't received any justice yet," he added.Amit Maurya, who identified himself as a candidate in the 69,000 teacher "recruitment reservation" scam, appealed to the BSP chief to raise her voice in support of the aspirants. "Today, we have come to Mayawati Ji to ask for justice. It has been seven years that we have been wandering from pillar to post. We have gone from the Supreme Court to organising protests. Until now, the government is not ready to do us justice," Maurya alleged.Another protester alleged that aspirants were being rounded up and taken away in buses while attempting to meet Mayawati but expressed confidence that she would take up their cause. "We came to request a meeting with Behenji, but we are being rounded up into buses and taken away. I have full hope that Behenji will raise our voice. We will come back," the protester alleged.Another aspirant demanded appointment against 4,946 posts and sought a revision of the merit list. "We just want to tell Behenji that justice should be delivered to us. For our 4,946 seats, the merit list should be lowered, and we should be given appointments," the protester said.The protesters expressed confidence that Mayawati would raise their demands and seek justice for the affected candidates.