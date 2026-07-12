A British man died after returning to rescue his pet cats during the devastating wildfires in Spain's Almeria province. Trapped inside his car by rapidly spreading flames, he spent his final moments speaking to his wife over the phone.

One of the most heartbreaking stories to emerge from Spain's deadly wildfires is that of a British man who lost his life after returning to rescue his pet cats. The tragedy unfolded in Almeria province, where massive wildfires swept through several communities over the weekend, destroying homes, forcing hundreds to flee and claiming multiple lives. According to reports, the man had already left the danger zone but decided to return to save the family's cats. Sadly, he never made it back.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Viral Chandigarh Mercedes Crash Video Sparks Outrage, Police Probe Claim of Minor Behind Wheel (WATCH)

Final conversation with his wife

The emotional details were shared by Penelope Howe, a British resident originally from Wolverhampton who now lives near Bedar, one of the areas worst affected by the fire.

Speaking to The Times, Howe said her friend's husband managed to rescue the cats but became trapped inside his car as flames quickly surrounded the vehicle.

She said the couple stayed on the phone during his final moments.

According to Howe, the man had to stop because the fire had blocked his escape. His wife remained on the call until communication ended, making it their final conversation.

The account has deeply moved people as rescue teams continue to recover victims from the fire-hit region.

78-Year-Old Woman Beaten to Death While Asleep, Son Arrested in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Questions over evacuation warnings

The disaster has also sparked debate over whether residents received enough warning before the fire reached their homes.

Spanish authorities have suggested that some victims lost their lives after failing to follow official advice to shelter indoors.

However, relatives of some victims strongly disagree.

Thomas-Wolf Verdonckt, whose 63-year-old father Stanislas Verdonckt died in the wildfire, said survivors told him they had received no warning before the flames approached.

He said people only tried to escape when the fire was already dangerously close because they had no earlier information.

Authorities have defended their response, saying police officers and local officials contacted residents either by telephone or by going door to door. Depending on the situation in each area, some people were advised to evacuate while others were told to remain inside.

Bedar Mayor Angel Collado also said he personally advised the group, including Stanislas Verdonckt, to stay indoors.

Rare Indian Giant Flying Squirrel Spotted in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar After Nearly 12 years (WATCH)

Search operation continues

Although firefighters have now brought the wildfire under control, search operations are still continuing across the affected areas.

Andalusia regional president Juan Manuel Moreno said the blaze near Los Gallardos had been stabilised after days of intense firefighting. Around 1,000 evacuated residents are expected to return home.

The wildfire has burned nearly 6,600 hectares of land, leaving behind destroyed homes, burnt vehicles and vast stretches of blackened countryside.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to visit the affected region, while Civil Guard officers continue searching for possible victims before officials confirm the final death toll.