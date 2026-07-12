A rare Indian Giant Flying Squirrel has been spotted in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar for the first time in nearly 12 years after it entered a villager's house. Officials safely rescued nocturnal animal, which will be released back into wild after a health check. Experts say the sighting reflects healthy biodiversity and successful conservation efforts.

Residents of Teda village in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar were surprised after a rare Indian Giant Flying Squirrel wandered into a house on Friday. The unusual visitor quickly attracted attention as many villagers gathered to catch a glimpse of the large nocturnal animal. After receiving information, rescue experts from the Kosi Range of the Ramnagar Forest Division reached the spot and safely rescued the squirrel without causing it any harm, according to a report by Jagran.

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First sighting in the area in nearly 12 years

Forest officials later confirmed that the animal was an Indian Giant Flying Squirrel, a rare species that had not been recorded in the Ramnagar forest area for nearly 12 years.

According to department records, the species was last spotted in the Dhikuli-Garjiya forest area in 2014. Officials said the latest sighting will now be added to the forest department's wildlife records.

The squirrel will undergo a health check before being released back into its natural habitat.

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It glides, not flies

Despite its name, the Indian Giant Flying Squirrel does not actually fly. It uses a thin skin membrane, called a patagium, stretched between its legs to glide from one tree to another.

Experts say the animal can glide up to around 80 metres, helping it move through forests while avoiding predators on the ground.

The species is active mainly at night and is rarely seen by people, making such sightings unusual.

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A positive sign for biodiversity

Forest officials believe the squirrel's return highlights the rich biodiversity of the Ramnagar forest landscape and reflects ongoing conservation efforts in the region.

Environmental experts said the species is also found in parts of Ranikhet, Lansdowne, Pithoragarh, Chakrata and Mussoorie, while it is also known from the Western Ghats.

The rare sighting has delighted wildlife lovers and underlined the importance of protecting forest habitats for vulnerable species.