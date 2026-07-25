The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is still going strong. For the last five days, young people have been showing their anger against the government. But now, CJP President Abhijeet Dipke, who's leading the charge, has shared in a video that he's down with typhoid.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is continuing its demonstration in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. For the past five days, young people have gathered there, outraged by the administration. CJP President Abhijeet Dipke is spearheading the demonstration. But, in a recent video, he revealed that he has been diagnosed with typhoid. Dipke stated that he had been feeling ill for several days, and a blood test proved that he had typhoid. He is presently being treated by physicians. Dipke advised his followers not to worry. In the video, he also expressed gratitude to the young people protesting around the country.

He said, "My treatment is ongoing. Every day, I receive an intravenous drip. But I'd want to thank all the 'cockroaches' who are peacefully demonstrating around the country. If the nonviolent protests continue, Dharmendra Pradhan would have to quit shortly. Congratulations to everyone for making this movement a major success. I am confident that if we continue to demonstrate this manner, Dharmendra Pradhan would quit."

Prime Minister Modi just released a video statement about the subject. He discussed some major choices, including establishing a fast-track court to probe the document leaks. Dipke responded by tweeting and questioning the Prime Minister on why he prioritised Dharmendra Pradhan over students and young.

"Fast-track courts are not a real solution."

Responding to PM Modi's address, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that declaring a fast-track court is not a viable answer. He described it as an attempt to divert attention. "The Prime Minister is playing a cruel joke on the future of lakhs of students across the country," Ranka remarked. "Paper leaks do not occur because India does not have fast-track courts. It's occurring because Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is utterly inept. He has failed to design a secure and reliable exam system."

He said, "Today, the young of the country are demanding one thing above all else: responsibility. The PM's answer is like putting a bandage on a shattered bone. The problem goes far deeper. Our examination system is very broken. Paper leaks will continue to occur until the system's flaws are fixed. Students do not need promises of lengthy legal fights. They deserve immediate justice and accountability. This accountability must begin with stringent action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.