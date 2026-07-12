Former Union Home Ministry Under Secretary RVS Mani has made several claims during a podcast interview, alleging he was asked by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to identify "Hindu terror" cases despite finding none. He also commented on the Malegaon blast case, the Ishrat Jahan encounter case and national security.

Former Union Home Ministry Under Secretary RVS Mani has made a series of claims about his time in the Ministry of Home Affairs, touching upon the "Hindu terror" narrative, the Malegaon blast case, the Ishrat Jahan encounter case and national security. Speaking during a podcast interview with ANI's Smita Prakash, Mani said that while serving in the Internal Security Division, he never found any official record referring to "Hindu terror" until 2010.

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Claim over Digvijaya Singh's request

Mani alleged that in June 2006, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked him to identify cases involving "Hindu terrorism." According to Mani, he informed the Congress leader that no such cases existed in the records available with the Home Ministry at that time.

These are claims made by Mani during the interview. Digvijaya Singh has not responded to these specific allegations in the material available.

Remarks on Malegaon and Ishrat Jahan cases

Speaking about the Malegaon blast case, Mani claimed he had believed from the beginning that the case was false. He alleged that there was a pre-planned approach behind the investigation and referred to the arrests of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Major Ramesh Upadhyay.

He further alleged that Purohit's arrest was part of a larger conspiracy and claimed that Pakistan did not want him to rise further in the Indian Army. These remarks reflect Mani's personal allegations and opinions.

On the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, Mani claimed that the matter was turned into a case involving an alleged conspiracy to assassinate political leaders. According to him, then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were believed to be the intended targets.

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Comments on Samjhauta Express and national security

Mani also claimed there was a "fixed match" between the Congress party and Pakistan's ISI regarding the narrative around the Samjhauta Express blast. He further alleged that if Ajmal Kasab had not been captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, those attacks too could have been wrongly projected as a "Hindu terror" incident.

Recalling the Beant Singh assassination case, Mani said he was the Government of India's only witness. He concluded by saying that alongside the vision of a developed, healthy and skilled India, the country should also focus on building a "Safe India."

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