MNS chief Raj Thackeray called for a 'non-political' 'Tiranga March' in Mumbai on July 26 to support students protesting NEET irregularities. He urged participants to avoid party flags and slogans, focusing solely on solidarity with the students.

Focus on Students, Not Politics

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday appealed to party workers and supporters to participate in the 'Tiranga March' being held in Mumbai on July 26 in support of students protesting against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the government's handling of the issue.

In an 'X' post, the MNS chief said the march was intended to express solidarity with students and their families and protest against what he described as attempts by the government to suppress their agitation. Calling the rally "completely non-political," Thackeray urged participants not to carry party flags or raise slogans in support of political leaders, including himself and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"This is a 'Tiranga March.' It is completely non-political. There will be no party flags here, nor any slogans in support of the leaders of either party. There will only be condemnation of the government and slogans showing support for students and young men and women across the country." Emphasising that the focus should remain on students, he added, "Even though Uddhav and I are the conveners of this march, no slogans should be raised in our names either. We must remain mindful that this is a students' march."

A Message of Solidarity

Thackeray said the march was also meant to send a message to students and their families across the country that they were not alone in their fight. "This rally is meant for those students who are standing firm without bowing down to the government, for their families, and to show those who cannot go to Delhi or come to Mumbai to express their protest that the entire state of Maharashtra stands right behind them."

He appealed to party workers to bring students and their parents to the march and ensure their safety throughout the event. "Bring along as many students and their parents as possible, take care of them during the rally, and ensure they return home safely."

Warning to Troublemakers

Warning against any attempts to disrupt the march, Thackeray asked workers to hand over troublemakers to the police. He also made remarks suggesting that party workers should deal with such elements if police personnel were not present. "If such people show up and try to do something unruly, attempt to spoil the atmosphere with wrong slogans, or try to harass the parents, especially women and young girls, who have come there, hand them over 'ceremoniously' to whichever police officers are nearby... But where police are not present, we have both the experience and the strength in our wrists to extend the appropriate 'hospitality' to such troublemakers."

Expressing confidence in a large turnout, Thackeray called on supporters to assemble near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park at 10 a.m. on July 26.

On Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, following social activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asserted that the party's agitation will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post. (ANI)