A private bus conductor has been arrested in Karnataka's Mangaluru after he was accused of sexually harassing college students by allegedly exposing himself and making obscene gestures inside a bus. A viral video of the incident has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

A 32-year-old private bus conductor has been arrested in Karnataka'sMangaluru for allegedly sexually harassing college students while on duty. The accused, identified as Irfan, is a resident of Uppinangady and worked as a conductor on a private bus operating on the Mangaluru-Vittal route, according to a report by the Times of India.

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Alleged incident inside moving bus

According to police, the incident took place at around 5 pm on July 9, the TOI report added. Investigators said the conductor allegedly exposed himself, made obscene gestures and targeted college students travelling on the bus.

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Police further alleged that he asked the students to move to the rear seat of the vehicle, leaving them frightened and uncomfortable.

Following a complaint, Mangaluru South Police registered a case and arrested the accused on Friday. Further investigation is underway.

Viral video fuels public anger

A video linked to the incident has spread widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from users. Many demanded strict legal action against those involved in crimes against women and students.

Several people expressed concern about passenger safety, especially for young women using public transport. The incident has once again highlighted the need for quick action against sexual harassment in buses and other public spaces.

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