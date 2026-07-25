LoP Pinarayi Vijayan accused Keralam CM V D Satheesan of making factually incorrect and misleading statements to the public, challenging his credibility and remarks on the Waqf Board issue. Meanwhile, the CPI has called for a statewide agitation.

Vijayan Accuses CM of Misleading Public

Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that Chief Minister V D Satheesan has presented factually incorrect details and misleading statements to the public during a press conference following the state Cabinet meeting.

Vijayan, who was the former chief minister affirmed that people always expect the CM to speak with authority on behalf of the state and that whatever is said should be objective. The Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly stated that public statements made by the Chief Minister lacked objective truth and were designed to create confusion regarding key state issues. "After the last Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister held a press conference. Normally, when a Chief Minister presents matters before the public, the statements should be based on facts. People always expect the Chief Minister to speak with authority on behalf of the state, and whatever is said should be objective," he said.

Challenges Credibility on Waqf Board Issue

Elaborating on his objection to the remarks made about his political positions regarding religious administrative bodies, Vijayan challenged the administration's credibility. He added, "Unfortunately, I noticed that several important matters presented at that press conference were contrary to facts. It appeared that factually incorrect statements were being made deliberately to mislead the public. The first issue was the allegation made against me that I am spreading communalism."

Challenging the specific accusations levelled against his stance on the Waqf Board matter, the Keralam LoP demanded clarification from the government. "The Chief Minister made this allegation in connection with my stand on the Waqf Board issue that has now come up. On what basis has he made such an allegation? He has a responsibility to clarify the basis of this accusation," he said.

CPI Announces Protest; Vijayan Joins SFI March

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for a statewide agitation on July 27, including major demonstrations outside the Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and central government offices across district headquarters, in solidarity with young protesters demanding transparency and credibility in recruitment examinations.

Speaking to ANI on the ongoing youth agitations over exam irregularities, Viswam highlighted that the movement has gained global attention. "The agitation by the young people of India has attracted attention from people across the world. Democratic voices are supporting the demand that recruitment examinations be conducted credibly and transparently... Many students and young people suffered injuries, including head and leg injuries, but remain determined to continue their movement... The Communist Party of India has called on its members and supporters to organise a solidarity movement. On 27th of July, in Kerala, we have planned serious solidarity actions in front of the Lok Bhavan in Trivandrum and central government offices in other parts of the state, especially in district headquarters", he said.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, joined the Student Federation of India (SFI)'s protest march to Lok Bhavan, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the acceptance of its charter of demands. (ANI)