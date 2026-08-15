A heartwarming video shows a mother patiently teaching her visually impaired daughter to walk independently with a cane. The little girl carefully climbs down and up stairs, listens to her mother's instructions and even notices a police car outside by its sound. After briefly stumbling, she regains balance and apologises, drawing widespread praise.

A heartwarming video of a mother patiently teaching her visually impaired young daughter to walk with the support of a cane has touched thousands of people online. The video, shared by Aeny Mishra's mother on her Instagram handle, captures a quiet lesson in confidence, independence and perseverance.

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Little girl takes one step at a time

In the video, the little girl walks along a corridor holding a cane in one hand and using a railing for support with the other. As she approaches the stairs, she repeatedly says, 'downstairs, downstairs', while carefully preparing to descend.

Her mother stays close, calmly guiding her through every step. 'Watch your step', she tells her daughter, encouraging her with reassuring words such as 'yes' and 'one step at a time'.

The child listens closely and follows her mother's instructions as she carefully makes her way down the stairs. She then climbs back up, showing remarkable concentration and confidence.

At one point, she stumbles while climbing, but quickly regains her balance. She even says sorry to her mother. Her mother immediately reassures her that it is alright and encourages her to continue slowly and carefully.

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Her curiosity makes the video even more special

What has particularly touched viewers is the girl's awareness of what is happening around her despite being unable to see.

While climbing the stairs, she notices the sound of a vehicle outside and tells her mother, “Mumma, the police car is going outside on the road.”

The moment highlights how closely she listens to the sounds around her and how naturally she communicates with her mother while learning to move independently.

The video also shows that the mother is not simply helping her daughter get from one place to another. She is teaching her to explore her surroundings, follow instructions and build confidence in her own abilities.

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Internet praises mother and daughter

The video has drawn an outpouring of emotional reactions, with viewers praising both the mother's patience and the girl's determination.

One commenter said the mother was 'instilling confidence' and teaching her daughter self-reliance, while another admitted that the moment the girl stumbled made their 'heart skip a beat'.

Several users called the child brave, smart and confident. Others praised the mother for allowing her daughter to learn rather than constantly stepping in to protect her.

Responding to the appreciation, the woman said that her daughter also does karate and participates in STEM activities. She added that she was simply doing her role as a mother and wanted her child to 'explore the world happily like other kids'.

The video has resonated with viewers not because the child takes a perfect journey, but because every careful step shows determination and every word from her mother reminds her that she can keep moving forward.