Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Giriraj Singh hoisted the National Flag at their Delhi residences on Independence Day. Keralam CM V.D. Satheesan also hoisted the flag, honouring flood victims and pledging to build a progressive, inclusive Keralam.

Union Ministers Celebrate Independence Day in Delhi

Union Minister of Education Prahlad Joshi on Saturday hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day at his residence in Delhi. In a post on X, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi asserted that the Tiranga embodies the courage, sacrifice, and spirit of freedom fighters. He added that the national flag inspires people to contribute toward building a stronger, more prosperous, and developed India. "With the Tricolour flying proudly at my residence, my heart is filled with immense pride and gratitude for our great nation. The Tiranga embodies the courage, sacrifice and spirit of our freedom fighters, while inspiring each of us to contribute towards building a stronger, more prosperous and Viksit Bharat. On this Independence Day, let us renew our resolve to serve the nation and carry forward the legacy of those who secured our freedom," said Joshi.

Alongside Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also hosted national flag at his residence in Delhi. In a post on X, Singh stressed that the occasion serves as a moment to express gratitude to freedom fighters and strengthen the collective resolve for nation-building. "Today, at my Delhi residence, I hoisted the Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day. Every moment associated with the Tricolour reminds us of those sacrifices that laid the foundation of India's independence. Today is the day to strengthen our resolve for nation-building with gratitude towards them. Jai Hind!," said Singh.

Keralam CM Hoists Tricolour in Thiruvananthapuram

Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan hoisted the National Flag at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. In a post on X, Keralam CM said that on this occasion, Keralam is taking a firm pledge to build a progressive, safe, and modern era rooted in compassion and unity, asserting that youth are the nation's true wealth, and reiterated its vision to build a progressive, resilient, and inclusive Keralam. On this occasion, Satheesan also honoured the flood victims of Kerala. He declared that the primary focus remains on standing in support of the affected families and implementing scientific disaster-mitigation systems. "Today, as we mark our 80th Independence Day, Keralam is taking a firm pledge to build a progressive, safe, and modern era rooted in compassion and unity.Today as we honor the memory of those lost in recent disasters. Our focus remains on standing with affected families and implementing scientific disaster-mitigation systems....Our youth are the nation's true wealth they have the vision and awareness to lead us forward. Let's unite beyond caste, creed, and division to build a progressive, resilient, and inclusive Keralam," said Satheesan. (ANI)