Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, in his Independence Day speech, said the state leads in PM Modi's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat bhi' vision. He announced new schemes for rural housing, higher Anganwadi snack rates, and increased overseas education loan limits.

Gujarat Leads 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat bhi' Vision: CM Patel

Addressing citizens after saluting the Tricolour at the dignified state-level celebration of the 80th Independence Day in Amreli, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel proudly stated that under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat is leading the way in realising the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat bhi ' with the spirit of 'Nation First'.

The Prime Minister has inspired the nation with the vision of 'Shakti ki Saptadhara' for Viksit Bharat@2047 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office stated. Under this Saptadhara, the goal is to further develop India in the fields of manufacturing power, agriculture and food processing technology, innovation, Gati Shakti, defence power and soft power and present it before the world.

Expressing confidence that Gujarat will lead the way in realising the Prime Minister's Saptadhara vision, he appreciated the Prime Minister's visionary leadership. The Chief Minister added that the development journey initiated by the Prime Minister when he was the then Chief Minister has today become an inspiration for the entire country. With the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas', Gujarat has achieved uninterrupted progress over the past two and a half decades.

Four Pillars of Viksit Gujarat

The state government has achieved unprecedented milestones by creating a blend of modernity and spirituality, from emerging sectors such as semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green energy to cultural projects such as the ancient Ayurvedic heritage and the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, the release said. The Chief Minister stated that the Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers) and Nari Shakti (Women) are the four main pillars of Viksit Gujarat.

New employment opportunities are being provided to the youth through the Startup Policy, incubation centres and skill development in the state. Farmers have been empowered with daytime electricity, adequate water and digital facilities such as e-NAM. In addition, the government has resolved to accelerate women's empowerment and progressively increase the participation of Nari Shakti in the economy.

Gujarat is moving towards green growth through campaigns such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Mission LiFE' for environmental conservation.

Economic Momentum and Coastal Development

As per the release, presenting the roadmap for the state's balanced development, the Chief Minister stated that through four Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences organised with the objective of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local to Global', 13,255 MoUs worth Rs. 15.89 lakh crore have been signed in the state, which will provide new momentum to emerging sectors, including MSMEs and traditional industries. With a coastline of 1,600 kilometres, Gujarat is leading the Blue Economy by contributing more than 40 per cent of the country's total cargo handling. Fishermen have prospered through modern fishing harbours and cold chain systems.

Welfare Schemes for Citizens

With the resolve to take welfare facilities to the last citizen, lakhs of families are being provided pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while free and quality healthcare services are being made available through new medical colleges, taluka-level dialysis centres and cancer day-care centres.

Tributes and Patriotic Fervour

Expressing his happiness that this sacred occasion was being celebrated in the land of Amreli, the birthplace of the state's first Chief Minister Jivraj Mehta, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters who liberated the motherland through their sacrifice, penance and unwavering patriotism during the freedom struggle. He stated that, inspired by the Prime Minister, the 150th anniversary of the immortal national song 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is being celebrated enthusiastically across the country. The release said that the song infused new energy into the freedom movement and ignited a wave of patriotism among every citizen. Preserving this sacred heritage, India today, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, is freeing itself from the mindset of slavery and rapidly moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047 with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat bhi '.

Key Announcements on Independence Day

Speaking about the important decision taken by the state government to provide residential housing in rural areas in order to realise PM Modi's vision of 'Housing for All', he stated that, considering the growing population and housing needs of eligible families residing in rural areas, if sufficient land is not available with the Gram Panchayat in the form of village settlement land, government wasteland or barren land, the state government will purchase private land and allot plots free of cost to eligible families.

Upgradation of Road Network

With the priority of providing citizens with a safe, convenient and quality road network, Rs. 3,428 crore has been allocated for the renovation and improvement of 210 kilometres across 214 different roads under the Roads and Buildings Department of the state, the release said.

Enhanced Nutrition for Anganwadi Children

Making an important announcement for more than 16.75 lakh children aged 3 to 6 years attending Anganwadis across the state, the Chief Minister stated that the rate for the purchase of hot supplementary nutritious snacks provided to these children for 300 days a year has been increased by a massive 67 per cent. Instead of the earlier Rs. 5.10 per child per day for local procurement, Rs. 8.50 will now be provided per child. An additional allocation of Rs. 173 crore has been made by the state government for implementing this child welfare decision.

Expanded Overseas Education Loan Scheme

With the objective of ensuring that youth from the state wishing to go abroad for higher studies do not face financial difficulties, the annual family income limit under the Overseas Education Loan Scheme provided by the Gujarat Unreserved Educational and Economic Development Corporation has been increased from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. This decision will provide more youth from unreserved categories with excellent opportunities to pursue higher education abroad.

Gujarat's Global Sporting Ambition

Reiterating the commitment to 'Virasat Sathe Vikas ' in the industrial and trade sectors, he added that Gujarat has earned the historic honour of hosting the 'Commonwealth Games 2030' through the capable leadership and successful efforts of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This reflects Gujarat's planning capabilities and global recognition. This global sporting event will showcase Gujarat's rich culture, tradition of hospitality and organisational capabilities on the world map and further accelerate the state's development journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047.

On this occasion, he called upon all citizens to carry forward the state's glorious development journey with the spirit of 'Nation First', with the celebration of the 75th year of the state's establishment in 2035 and the goal of 'Viksit Gujarat 2047 for Viksit Bharat ', the release said.

Vibrant Independence Day Celebrations in Amreli

At the beginning of the programme, as the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag amid a patriotic atmosphere, an aerial shower of flowers from a helicopter, the melodious tunes of the police band and cheers filled the entire parade ground with the spirit of patriotism. As part of the state-level celebration, various patriotic cultural performances were presented at the Police Parade Ground.

Students of Vidyasabha presented a captivating cultural performance based on the theme 'Maru Amreli', showcasing the rich cultural heritage and pride of Amreli. Meanwhile, the bagpiper band of Gujarat's first tribal girls, presented by Shri Shakti Seva Kendra, Ambaji, became a special attraction.

The release said that the programme included yoga demonstrations by police personnel, a Nari Shakti cultural programme, a women's rifle drill, a motorcycle stunt show, a dog show and a horse show. These programmes, which provided a live demonstration of the discipline, courage, skills and training of police personnel, generated tremendous excitement and enthusiasm among the gathering. The children and citizens present applauded these performances with cheers and claps.

At the conclusion of the programme, Chief Minister Patel greeted the citizens present at the Police Parade Ground from an open jeep. A large gathering of citizens also warmly greeted the Chief Minister. At the conclusion of the Independence Day celebrations, the Chief Minister planted a tree at the Police Parade Ground.

District Panchayat President Daksha Chodvadiya, Amreli Municipality President Vaishali Mangroliya, Members of Parliament Bharat Sutariya and Govind Dholakia, MLAs Mahesh Kaswala and Janak Talaviya, office-bearers and dignitaries, Chief Secretary Manojkumar Das; Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department, Anju Sharma; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Sanjeev Kumar; Director General of Police G.S. Malik; Secretary, Roads and Buildings Department, P.R. Patelia; District In-charge Secretary Sandeep Kumar; Commissioner, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Yogesh Nirgude, IG, Bhavnagar Range, R.V. Asari, District Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj; District Development Officer H.J. Prajapati; District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat and other senior officials, along with a large number of students and citizens, were present at the programme. (ANI)