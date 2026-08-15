Several army personnel are missing after a flash flood in Arunachal's Dibang Valley. Rescue ops are on. In another incident in the state's Upper Subansiri district, several labourers are feared dead in a landslide, with one body recovered.

A few army personnel went missing in a flash flood incident in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley, and several others are feared dead in a landslide incident in Upper Subansiri district.

According to the reports, a cloudburst occurred in the Pashu Pani area of Anini on Friday evening, resulting in a massive landslide which submerged the affected area.

Rescue Operations Underway

The PRO Defence, Tezpur, told ANI that immediate rescue operations were carried out and two soldiers were rescued.

"Multiple rescue teams were rushed from neighbouring posts which braved inclement weather and inundation to reach the site and join the rescue operations. Coordinated search and rescue operations are presently underway to locate and evacuate affected personnel from the area," the PRO Defence, Tezpur, said.

He further said that Army aviation assets have augmented the rescue effort and facilitated immediate medical evacuation. "All available resources are being employed in a coordinated rescue and relief operation. Operations are continuing on priority, and further details will be released after verification of the situation," he said.

Landslide in Upper Subansiri

On the other hand, several others were feared dead following a massive landslide incident triggered by rainfall that occurred at the Keojaring-Byaching road cutting site in Upper Subansiri district on the evening of August 14, an official said.

Ronya Marbom, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) of Upper Subansiri district, told ANI over the phone that one body has been recovered so far and one person was critically injured. "Several others are still under the debris, and all are labourers. Search and rescue operations are still on. One body has been recovered so far," the DDMO of Upper Subansiri district said.

(ANI)