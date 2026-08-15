President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the 80th Independence Day. The President paid homage at the National War Memorial, while the PM addressed the nation from the Red Fort, marking a historic 'Vande Mataram' rendering.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh paid homage to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial on Independence Day.

PM Modi Pays Tributes, Greets Nation

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. He also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X.

'Vande Mataram' Echoes at Red Fort for First Time

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The National Song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered for the first time during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, marking a historic moment at the venue.

Calling the occasion historic, PM Modi said that after Independence, this was the first time that 'Vande Mataram' had echoed from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the August 15 celebrations.

While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai." PM Modi said that the National Song was resonating in every heart, while the Tricolour was flying in every home and dwelling in every mind. (ANI)