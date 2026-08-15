Senior IPS officer Nupur Prasad has been awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. She is widely known for supervising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Senior IPS officer Nupur Prasad, best known for leading the CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The honour was announced on August 15, 2026, recognising her service in the police force and bringing renewed attention to her career and role in several high-profile investigations.

Who is Nupur Prasad?

Nupur Prasad is a senior Indian Police Service officer from the 2007 batch of the AGMUT cadre. She has served in important policing and investigative assignments, including with the Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Over the years, she has handled significant responsibilities and gained prominence through her work on complex and high-profile cases.

Her name became widely known nationally after she supervised the CBI investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence in June 2020, and the case later became one of the country's most closely watched investigations. The CBI took over the probe following a Supreme Court order, with the investigation attracting enormous public and media attention. Prasad was among the senior officers associated with the agency's investigation.

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Role in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The investigation involved examining multiple aspects surrounding Rajput's death and scrutinising the circumstances that led to the high-profile case becoming the subject of several parallel investigations. As part of the CBI team, Nupur Prasad supervised the probe, which put her at the centre of one of the most extensively followed cases in recent years.

Her association with the investigation remains the key reason she is widely recognised by the public. The case generated intense debate, widespread social media discussion and sustained calls for answers, making the CBI probe a major national news story.

President’s Medal for Meritorious Service

This year, Nupur Prasad is among police personnel selected for recognition for meritorious and distinguished service. Reports from Hindustan Times and NDTV identified her as a recipient of the Medal for Meritorious Service, while other reports described the honour in connection with the President's Medal awards announced on Independence Day.

The recognition highlights Prasad's long career in policing beyond her association with one particular investigation. From her work in the Delhi Police to her responsibilities at the CBI, her professional journey has included assignments involving law enforcement and sensitive investigations.

As news of the honour emerged, public interest again turned towards the officer behind the CBI's Sushant Singh Rajput investigation. For many, Nupur Prasad remains closely linked to the landmark case, while the President's Medal for Meritorious Service marks another significant recognition in her career as a senior IPS officer.

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