A viral video from an area near Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has sparked concern after a few men were seen leaving their vehicles and moving close to a tiger to take selfies, photographs and videos. Wildlife enthusiasts condemned the behaviour, warning that such actions can endanger both people and animals.

A viral video from a road near Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has sparked concern over public behaviour after several people were seen getting dangerously close to a tiger to take photographs and record videos. The footage shows people stepping out of their vehicles despite the presence of the big wild cat. Some of the men appear keen to get a closer look and capture the encounter on their phones.

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Several wildlife enthusiasts have strongly criticised the behaviour, saying a tiger sighting should not become an opportunity to chase the perfect selfie or social media video.

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Wildlife safety rules ignored

During a situation of a wildlife sighting, a person is expected to remain calm and maintain a safe distance from wild animals. Stepping out near a tiger can put people at serious risk while also disturbing the animal.

The incident has prompted calls for people to follow forest and safari rules and allow animals to move freely without interference.

The concern is not limited to the latest video. A similar incident was reported in the Tadoba area in March, when a tiger was seen trying to cross the Mohurli-Chandrapur road.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister IP Singh shared a post on X about the incident, criticising the behaviour of people who gathered around the tiger. His comments also drew support from people who said such actions showed a lack of respect for wildlife.

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Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district and is known for its tiger population.

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Tourists fined in similar incident

A similar case was reported in Tamil Nadu in November 2024, when three tourists were fined Rs 15,000 after they allegedly stepped out of their vehicle in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and chased a herd of deer.

Forest officials traced the vehicle after the incident was recorded on video and took action against those involved.

Wildlife tourism needs responsible behaviour

Wildlife tourism offers visitors an opportunity to observe animals in their natural surroundings, but experts and enthusiasts have repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping a respectful distance.

The latest Tadoba video has once again raised questions about whether the race for dramatic photographs and viral reels is encouraging visitors to ignore basic safety rules.

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A close encounter may make for an eye-catching video, but disturbing a wild animal can have serious consequences for both the animal and the people around it.

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