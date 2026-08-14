A video showing a woman holding a child being beaten over an alleged theft accusation in West Bengal has sparked outrage online. The footage shows a man repeatedly hitting the woman while the child cries in her arms. Viewers have questioned why she was assaulted instead of being handed over to police, and called for action against those involved.

A video showing a woman being beaten in public while holding a small child has triggered strong reactions on social media. The incident is reportedly from the Sealdah-Krishnanagar Marg area of West Bengal. The woman appears to have been accused of theft. However, there is no independent confirmation that she actually stole anything. The video shows a man repeatedly hitting the woman as she holds the child in her arms. At one point, he appears to use his feet to hit her. The child can be heard crying during the assault.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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An older woman, who appears to be making or supporting the theft allegation, is also seen near the woman during the incident.

Video sparks questions over public assault

The footage has led to widespread criticism of the decision to confront and assault the woman instead of approaching the police if a theft was suspected.

Several social media users said that even if the woman had committed a crime, it was not for members of the public to punish her. They argued that the matter should have been reported to the authorities and dealt with through the law.

Some viewers also expressed distress over the child being present throughout the alleged assault. Others questioned why people recording the incident did not intervene or seek immediate help.

A few commenters, however, claimed that the theft allegation could be genuine and referred to concerns about begging and theft. Those claims remain unverified.

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Calls for police action

Some users tagged the West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police and the Railway Protection Force on social media, asking authorities to identify those involved and take action.

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One commenter said the incident was not about whether the woman was poor or wealthy, but about the wider problem of people taking the law into their own hands.

Another user said that even if someone is suspected of stealing, the appropriate response is to contact the police rather than assault them.

At present, details about the woman’s identity, the alleged theft and whether any formal complaint or case has been registered are not clear from the information available.

The video has nevertheless reignited debate over mob justice, public violence and the treatment of vulnerable people, particularly when a child is present.